Sunday was the antithesis and epitome of Marcus Shaver Jr. wrapped up into a 40-minute basketball game that, at times, felt like it was going to break Shaver.
It started with Shaver knocking down a free throw to notch his 1,000th point in a Boise State jersey. It ended with Shaver knocking down not one, not two but six free throws in the contest’s final minute to preserve the Broncos’ 73-69 win over UNLV.
And, in between those free throws, was a Shaver we’ve never seen before and the Shaver we see all the time.
Shaver, the fifth-year point guard who scored a game-high 19 points on Sunday, rarely shows emotion. It’s what makes him so good — the moment is never too much. He doesn’t operate according to the pressure or stakes or anything other than his own self-confidence.
And that self-confidence rarely includes words. At the beginning of games, Boise State runs a highlight montage that includes a bunch of players releasing primal yells after baskets. Unsurprisingly, Shaver is not one of those guys.
Which made it so odd when Shaver, laying on the ground under the basket, unleashed a scream of relief.
A few minutes early, Shaver turned into a poker player on tilt. Something set him off. He started yelling at his teammates, screaming at them to pass the ball. On one possession, when the rock never touched his hands, he shook his head and looked to the bench befuddled.
Then, when he finally got the ball on the next possession, Shaver drove hard at the rim. He was shoved, falling to the ground as his shot missed. No whistle.
Our columnist Mike Prater wrote a fantastic story this weekend about how Boise State players basically never talk to the refs. They leave the bickering to coach Rice. Less than 48 hours later, Shaver was pleading his case nonstop, using some choice words and pissed-off body language.
Even after the game, he’ll admit what everyone saw.
“I was fired up,” Shaver said. “Like I said, I’m a competitor. That side of me just came out. I’ve got to be better at that. Just being in control of my emotions and not letting it show out.”
After that no-call, Shaver went to the bench. He grabbed a white towel and palmed it over his face. When he picked his head up, it looked like he was staring off into space.
In reality, he was regrouping.
By the time he returned to the game, it looked like a new Shaver. The Shaver of old. Quiet. Confident. Zen-like. He hit a quick mid-range jumper. Then he penetrated the lane and threw a lob to Lukas Milner. He made one driving layup.
With three minutes left and Boise State up just two, he made another. It was so similar to the play that set him off. Shaver drove hard. There was contact. He fell to the ground. No whistle. Only this time, the bucket dropped. Shaver closed his eyes and let out a yell.
“I’m just a competitor at the end of the game,” Shaver said.
Not just a competitor. A resilient competitor. Anyone can compete. Very few can get so animated they’re barking at teammates and referees then 15 minutes later, drain six-straight free throws in the most pressure-packed moments.
“That’s growth by him,” Rice said. “Because two years ago, he couldn’t have done that. … It’s natural to have an emotional reaction. It’s natural to get frustrated. It’s how you respond that changes the game.”
And it’s not just Shaver that is able to respond. It’s everyone on Boise State.
Take this example: With a minute and a half to play, the Broncos clung to a two-point lead. UNLV’s Elijah Harkless was assessed a technical foul for flopping. Max Rice went to the line to shoot the free throw. It rimmed out.
He could’ve sulked, or at least, dwelled on the miss. Not even close. Seconds later, the ball was inbounded to Rice. He took a dribble and knocked down a baseline floater.
“I think the biggest thing with my growth from last year to this year is being able to flush that kind of stuff,” said Max Rice, who scored 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. “Just moving onto the next play.”
Across the board, the Broncos are able to flush things at an astonishing level. How’s this for another example: Lukas Milner played Sunday’s game with a black eye. He tried to come around a screen late in last week’s win over Colorado State and took an elbow right to his right eyeball.
Not only did he respond soon after that hit with a huge block against the Rams, he continued that response Sunday, putting together arguably his best game of the season. Milner tallied 9 points on just three shots and had the highest +/- on the team (+21).
“That’s what this team needed,” Leon Rice said. “We don’t win this game without him playing the way he did.”
Rice was talking about Milner there. He could’ve been talking about anyone.