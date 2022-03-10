LAS VEGAS — Numbers are fascinating. Especially in this city. Las Vegas was built on digits, on 52-card decks and games revolving around 21 and 7 and 00-36.
Perhaps its fate that Boise State’s lucky number emerged on Thursday, in its first game in Sin City. If Broncos’ fans left BSU’s 71-69 Mountain West Tournament win over Nevada, headed to the nearest roulette table to put a few chips on red 14, hopefully they'll share the wealth.
This season, Boise State flipped the fortunes of its season with a program-record 14-game winning streak. It finished the regular season with 14 conference wins, the best in the Mountain West. On Thursday, the Broncos overcame an early Nevada onslaught with a 14-0 run. And the best player on the court was Emmanuel Akot, the game’s top scorer who wears — yep, you guessed it — No. 14.
Akot was lethal on Thursday. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound guard had been almost a non-factor for the last few weeks. He flashed his ability, but it wasn’t hard to see Akot was hampering his knee, which sidelined him for four games in February. His explosiveness, his quickness off the dribble, his star ability was absent.
“With these guys, I can see in their body language and (tell) how they’re feeling just because I know them so well,” said BSU coach Leon Rice. “It’s like an unspoken thing. And I saw a bounce in his step (Thursday) that I hadn’t seen because of his knee. I felt great about that. I don’t think his conditioning is back to 100%, but his toughness is. That’s what got him through tonight.”
Toughness and a jumper that left little doubt. When Akot releases the ball, the seams of the leather whisk through the air like helicopter blades. During the Broncos’ 14-0 run — which turned an eight-point deficit into a six-point advantage — No. 14 knocked down a pair of triples and a deep two. The ball never caught so much a piece of the rim.
Akot’s 22 points was just two behind his season-high, when he dropped two-dozen against St. Bonaventure a week before Thanksgiving.
“That’s just who E-man is,” said Broncos forward Abu Kigab. “Sometimes people forget. but he’s a really good player. He can score at all three levels. He’s an elite passer. And he leads our team. I’ve gotta give credit when credit is due.”
“I’ve got to give credit to my teammates for finding me,” Akot said. “And I delivered.”
Indeed he did. And Akot’s 15th double-digit outing pushed Boise State to the Mountain West semifinals against Wyoming, closer to the first title game appearance in program history.
It would have been impossible to imagine that a few months ago. You know how the Broncos sputtered to a 3-4 start, dismissed guard Devonaire Doutrive and went on a 14-game winning streak. It all seems like a movie. The Broncos faced a conundrum, made a drastic move and had unprecedented success.
But Doutrive and Akot were roommates in Boise. The pair played at the University of Arizona together and Doutrive transferred to Rice’s squad just a year after his buddy.
“It was definitely tough losing Devonaire. He was our brother, still is our brother,” Akot said. “There were a lot of factors that like — Devonaire is a good kid. He’s a great person so I don’t want to get too much into that.
“It wasn’t like he had a horrible attitude,” Akot added. “He’s a great kid. Things just didn’t work out. But obviously we found a way to regroup and play great basketball.”
It’s obvious how close Akot and Doutrive still are. In some ways, Boise State’s continuity is much more incredible. Rather than pick sides, Akot found a way to support his friend while being the best teammate he could.
There were still goals Akot wants to achieve. He, like the program he now plays for, has been to the NCAA Tournament but never won a March Madness game. Perhaps this will be the year.
And perhaps it’s fate that the No. 14 is a symbol of constant changes.
According to SunSigns.org: “Seeing 14 angel number everywhere in your life is a clear indication that the angels are communicating the fact that you should not give up in times of hardships.
“There have been numerous challenges and obstacles in your life. You have felt like giving up more than once, but this number comes to you as an assurance that better days are coming.”