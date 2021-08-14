BOISE - Longtime Boise State Athletics donor and supporter Larry Arguinchona died earlier this week at the age of 78.
Arguinchona was one of Boise State's most prominent donors and made financial contributions to the athletics department for nearly 40 years. The 10,000-square foot, two-story basketball complex for the men's and women's basketball teams bears his name.
"Mr. Arguinchona played a huge role in elevating Boise State Athletics for generations," Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice said in a statement. "The facility which has helped take our program to new heights proudly carries his family name and will continue to impact each of our student-athletes for years to come.
"On behalf of every men's basketball stuent-athlete and staff member, we send our immense appreciation for the Arguinchona family's long-standing generosity and our condolences to Larry's loved ones."
He's the second prominent Boise State booster to die in the past month. Allen Noble, who also made significant contributions for more than 40 years, died in mid-July.
Arguinchona served on the Boise State Athletics Association Board and the Boise State Foundation Board of Directors. In 2004 he was honored with the Bronze Bronco Award, given to our top athletic contributors. He was also honored with the Distinguished Alumni Service Award in 2016.
"Larry was a dedicated Bronco fan, constantly seeking opportunities to positively impact the student-athlete experience," Boise State said in a statement. "We will miss seeing him in the stands cheering for his beloved Broncos, and our deepest condolences go out to the Arguinchona family."
According to a press release announcing his retirement in 2004 from Netlet, Arguinchona was "a 25-year veteran of the education finance industry" and "founded IFA Systems, a student loan software provider, in 1986."
He previously served as the President of Idaho Financial Associates, Inc., and was a founding director of the Student Loan Fund of Idaho, Inc. He earned a B.S. degree in business administration from the University of Idaho in 1965.
"Enjoyed my conversations with Larry over the last six months (and) was extremely sad to hear of his passing," Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said on Twitter. "He meant so much to so many at Boise State. ... We are forever indebted to Larry. His generous support has left a lasting legacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."
Arguinchona was particularly close to Boise State women's basketball coach Gordy Presnell and volleyball coach Shawn Garus and made contributions to both programs.
"Larry had a tremendous giving spirit," Presnell said in a statement. "He was humble and a man of faith with great integrity. He loved his family and Boise State. He was as fine a person as I have ever known and I am proud to call him my friend. I will miss him."
Said Garus in a statement, "I was incredibly sad to hear the news of Larry Arguinchona's passing. He and his family have been great supporters of the volleyball program during my time at Boise State. I will miss our talks about the vision for this program and his excitement for helping our student-athletes reach their goals. He was a great friend to me, and he loved watching our athletes compete. My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."