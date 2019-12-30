Boise State redshirt junior guard Derrick Alston, Jr. earned the Mountain West Men's Basketball Peak Player of the Week Award for games placed Dec. 23-29, the league announced Monday.
Alston led the Broncos to a 3-0 record while averaging 24 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. It is the first weekly award of Alston's career and the first for a Bronco since Chandler Hutchison took home his fourth and final honor Jan. 15, 2018.
Alston guided Boise State to wins over Portland and UTEP to start the week and close out the 2019 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. He poured in a season-high 32 points against Portland to go with nine rebounds and six assists. Alston scored each of Boise State's points in a 12-2 run early in the second half to blow the game open. Against UTEP he scored or assisted on 26 of Boise State's 43 second-half points, including making the game-clinching basket with 25 seconds remaining.
Those performances helped land Alston on the five-man Diamond Head Classic All-Tournament Team. The Houston native led the tournament in scoring and tied for third in assists.
Alston capped the week with a 17-point, five-assist outing in Boise State's 103-72 win against CSUN to close nonconference play.
He tallied at least five assists in all three games last week. He finished the week shooting 52.3 percent from the field (23-for-44), 35 percent from three-point range (7-for-20) and 86.4 percent from the free throw line (19-for-22). Alston leads the league and ranks fifth nationally this season with 76 made free throws.
Alston is one of just four players nationwide averaging at least 20 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. His 21.4 points per game is the highest scoring average among those four, while Alston and Oregon State's Tres Tinkle are the only players in the country averaging those numbers on teams with winning records.