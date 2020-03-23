Two Boise State men's basketball players received honors Monday.
For the first time in program history, Derrick Alston Jr. and Justinian Jessup were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District Team in the same season.
Alston and Jessup each picked up second-team All-District 17 accolades. Alston and Jessup led the Broncos to their eighth 20-win season in the last 10 years and became the fourth duo in program history to score at least 500 points in the same season.
The NABC districts are divided by conference. District 17 encompasses the 11 Mountain West schools. Voting is done by the conference's coaches and takes into account statistics and performances from the entire season.
Alston poured in 554 points this season, the 11th-most in program history, to lead the Broncos in scoring (17.3 points per game). He also led the team with 98 assists (3.1 apg) and ranked second in rebounding with 167 (5.2 rpg). Alston scored in double figures in 27 of the team's 32 games, including 13 games with at least 20 points.
Jessup capped his illustrious Boise State career as the top 3-point shooter in school and Mountain West history, making 325, including a single-season school-record 98 3-pointers this year. He scored 512 points as a senior, No. 20 in single-season school history, to go with 142 rebounds (4.4 rpg), 67 assists (2.1 apg), 45 steals and 15 blocks. He led the Broncos in steals and blocks, finishing third in rebounds and assists. Jessup is the only player in Boise State history to amass 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 250 assists, 150 steals and 50 blocked shots. He also set the school's single-season free throw percentage record as a senior, making 70-of-73 attempts (95.9%).
BOUZA NAMED VAULT CO-SPECIALIST
Boise State junior Gabriela Bouza was named Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Vault Co-Specialist of the Year, and also picked up All-MRGC First Team honors in the event, the league announced Monday.
The Specialist of the Year is awarded annually to the student-athlete with the highest National Qualifying Score at the end of the regular season. Bouza shared the honor with BYU’s Sadie Miner and Southern Utah’s Madison McBride, each concluding the season with an NQS of 9.850.
This is the second season in which Bouza has been named All-MRGC, as she earned first-team all-conference honors on beam following her freshman season in 2018.
This season Bouza led the Broncos on vault seven times, winning five meet titles and earning a pair of MRGC Specialist of the Week accolades. She established her career high in the event with a 9.875 at Utah State (Feb. 7), then matched it two weeks later in a home quadrangular (Feb. 21).