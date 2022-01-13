The Boise State football team has added Jason Cvercko as director of recruiting operations, head coach Andy Avalos announced Thursday.
Cvercko had spent the last two seasons at Washington State, serving as the chief of staff.
“Jason brings with him a wealth of knowledge in helping to run and operate a football program, and understands that the lifeblood of a program’s success starts and ends with recruiting,” Avalos said. “Every program he has been involved with has found success, and that is a direct result of his ability to assist coaching staffs with identifying talented student-athletes that fit the cultures of the teams he has worked with. We are very fortunate to have him joining the Bronco family.”
While with the Cougars, Cvercko reported directly to the head coach and was responsible for all logistics related to operations and recruiting. He implemented WSU's entire recruiting system utilized by the coaching staff and oversaw all facets of the recruiting department.
“I am extremely grateful to Coach Avalos and his staff for giving me this opportunity,” Cvercko said. “Having previously worked in the Mountain West, I had always held Boise State in high regard. The Broncos have been the standard for a long time, and I am looking forward to helping continue that tradition well into the future.”
Cvercko also served as the football program’s liaison to campus and other areas of athletics, and represented the program on all Pac-12 football meetings. He also oversaw the Cougars’ football budget, coordinated all team travel and served as the team’s pro liaison.
Prior to joining the Cougars’ staff, Cvercko spent the 2016-19 seasons at Hawaii, including the final two as chief of staff. His first two seasons were spent as director of recruiting and retention.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
AMBROSE 60, MELBA 49: In a battle of league unbeatens, the No. 1-ranked Archers (11-0, 5-0) topped the Mustangs (9-2, 4-1) in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Johnny Sugarman and Hudson Hughes led Ambrose with 15 points each.
Joe Reiber led Melba with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Cache Beus had 23 rebounds and 11 points.
MARSING 53, VISION CHARTER 24: The Huskies cruised past the Golden Eagles in a WIC game.
Dusty Engle and Mikey Acosta led Marsing with 11 points apiece.
McCALL-DONNELLY 63, WEISER 28: The Vandals romped past the Wolverines in a Snake River Valley game.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press-Tribune and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue