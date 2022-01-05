What many expected to happen was made official Wednesday — the Boise State men’s basketball home game Friday against No. 20-ranked Colorado State has been postponed because of COVID-19 related concerns within the Broncos program.
That makes three games postponed in the last week, and none of the games have been rescheduled.
The Mountain West Conference announced Wednesday that Colorado State will now play at San Diego State on Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for March 1.
If Boise State’s three postponements can’t be rescheduled, the games will be declared no contests, the Mountain West said.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 36, MERIDIAN 33: The Wolves withstood a Meridian rally in the fourth quarter of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Wade Zenner led Timberline with 14 points and Jake Anderson added 12.
CENTENNIAL 51, MOUNTAIN VIEW 49: The Patriots (5-2, 4-1) pulled even with the Mavericks (5-2, 4-1) atop the River Division in the 5A SIC game.
Tyler Shipp led balanced Centennial with 11 points.
Nate Ojukwu had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Mountain View.
VALLIVUE 65, EMMETT 43: The Falcons handled the Huskikes in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jacob Martinez led Vallivue with 19 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Jakin Calhoun added 17 points and nine rebounds.
WRESTLING
MERIDIAN 70, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 11: The Warriors had no difficulty beating the Grizzlies in a dual.
Meridian had eight pins. Isaiah Twait led the Warriors with a pin in 5:06 at 170 pounds.
