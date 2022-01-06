Boise State cornerbacks coach Jeron Johnson is stepping down from his position to pursue other opportunities, head coach Andy Avalos announced Thursday.
“This was a tough decision,” Johnson said. “I will always have love for Boise State football and Bronco Nation, but at this time in my life, my professional goals weren’t matching up with my personal goals. I’m stepping away to be a dad.
“I will always be appreciative to Coach Avalos for giving me this opportunity, and I wish this wasn’t such a brief stint, but at the end of the day I had to make a tough decision that was best for my family.”
Johnson, a former standout safety for the Broncos from 2007-10 and a member of the Super Bowl XLVIII Champion Seattle Seahawks, had just concluded his first season as a collegiate assistant coach.
“Jeron played with a mentality that he was able to help instill in our defense this past year, and the young men in this program looked up to him as someone that had been in their shoes before moving on to achieve a goal that they all are striving for,” Avalos said. “I am appreciative of what he has given to this program as both a coach and a player, and I wish him the best of luck moving forward. Family is the most important thing we have in life, and he will always be part of ours.”
Johnson appeared in 49 games for the Broncos from 2007-10, earning All-Western Athletic Conference honors from 2008-10. Before embarking on a six-year career in the National Football League, including five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Johnson left Boise State as just the 13th student-athlete in school history to amass at least 300-career tackles.
Johnson spent the 2011-14 seasons with Seattle, and 2015 with the Washington Football Team before returning to the Seahawks in 2016. He concluded his professional career with 70 tackles (44 solo), including two sacks, and both forced and recovered a fumble.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
BRONCOS' GAME POSTPONED: The Boise State women, scheduled to play Nevada on Thursday, saw the game postponed because of COVID-19 concerns in the Wolf Pack program, the Mountain West Conference announced.
The conference will try to reschedule the game. If it can't be rescheduled it will be declared a no contest.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO GAMES CANCELED
The College of Idaho men's and women's basketball teams, scheduled to play host to Warner Pacific in a doubleheader on Saturday, earned forfeits, the Cascade Conference announced.
At any time a school elects not to participate in a contest that has not been required to cease based on a federal, state or county mandate, it will be considered a forfeit for record and standings purposes.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
MELBA 67, COMPASS CHARTER 29: The Mustangs (9-1, 4-0) clobbered the Aviators in Western Idaho Conference game.
Joe Reiber led Melba with 13 points, Dillon Stosich had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals, Tucker Lowber had 10 points and five rebounds and Cache Beus had eight rebounds and five assists.
CENTENNIAL BAPTIST 43, WILDER 23: Centennial Baptist cruised to the win over the Wildcats.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 55, MOUNTAIN VIEW 41: The Grizzlies opened a 26-16 lead in the first half in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Brielle Magnuson led Rocky Mountain with 15 points and six rebounds.
Demi Thompson led Mountain View with 22 points.
COLUMBIA 47, NAMPA 13: The Wildcats cruised to the win over the Bulldogs in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference.
Ellie Robertson led Columbia with 13 points.
MELBA 63, MARSING 8: The Mustangs moved to 13-1 and 5-1 with the Western Idaho Conference win.
Hallie Arnold led Melba with 13 points, Kendall Clark had 11 and Brooklynn Dayley had nine steals and six assists.