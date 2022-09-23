UTEP 27, BOISE STATE 10 (4:25 Q4): UTEP score on a rushing touchdown that basically seals the game.
THIRD QUARTER
UTEP 20, BOISE STATE 10 (1:01 Q3): Boise State had to put from its own end zone and UTEP returned it 47 yards to the house.
UTEP 13, BOISE STATE 10 (3:01 Q3): UTEP takes a lead with a 25-yard field goal. The Miners had a 13-play, 65-yard drive that lasted 7:38. They ran the ball 11 times on that drive, gashing a Boise State defense that has been on the field most of the night.
BOISE STATE 10, UTEP 10 (13:01 Q3): Boise State went up-tempo to start the third quarter. Broncos had an 8-play, 75-yard drive that lasted just under two minutes. Hank Bachmeier hit Stefan Cobbs for a 15-yard touchdown.
HALFTIME:
Boise State- 3
UTEP- 10
SECOND QUARTER
UTEP 10, BOISE STATE 3 (2:10, Q2): UTEP QB Gavin Hardison hit Jeremiah Ballard down the sideline for a 42-yard score. Not sure who got lost in coverage but it was wide open.
BOISE STATE 3, UTEP 3 (13:35 Q2): UTEP ties the game with a 35-yard field goal. It ends a super-long drive for the Miners that went 14 plays, 57 yards and lasted 8:22.
Broncos' linebacker DJ Schramm already has five tackles.
Boise State's offense about to take the field for only the second time tonight.
UTEP completed a 61-yard touchdown pass — a play in which CB Tyric LeBeauf was beat badly — but the Miners got called for an ineligible man downfield. BSU lucked out there.
FIRST QUARTER
BOISE STATE 3, UTEP 0 (6:57 Q1): After a terrible UTEP punt, Boise State got the ball on the Miners 40-yard line. Boise State ran 11 plays, gained 33 yards in just under six minutes but couldn't get it done in the red zone.
Jonah Dalmas hit a 24-yard field goal to get BSU on the board.
Boise State only had one offensive possession during the first quarter. Both times are just fine running the ball and trying to control the clock. Could be a quick game.
Boise State players out with injury for tonight's game:
LB Ezekiel Noa
TE Riley Smith
TE Kurt Rafdal
OL Ben Dooley
OL Mason Randolph
DL Cortez Hogans
Out for an unknown reason (Non-injury/non disciplinary):
EDGE Isaiah Bagnah
Filling in for Noa at middle linebacker is Brandon Hawkins, a redshirt senior who will make his first collegiate start in El Paso.
Boise State plays at the Sun Bowl tonight in a non-conference clash with UTEP.
The Miners are 1-3 this season, coming off a 17-point loss to New Mexico last week. Meanwhile, Boise State is 3-1 and has a Friday-night clash with San Diego State on The Blue looming.
Last season, Boise State demolished UTEP 53-13 at Albertsons Stadium.
