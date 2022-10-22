BOISE STATE 7, AIR FORCE 0: After a 3-and-out, Boise State gets on the board first. Ashton Jeanty scored from 1 yard out to cap a 13-play 63-yard drive that lasted 6:16. RB George Holani was limited prior to the game and has still yet to see action.
BOISE STATE 10, AIR FORCE 0: After Boise State CB Kaonohi Kaniho recovered a fumble on the Air Force 27-yard line, BSU's offense can't find the end zone. Jonah Dalmas hits a 42-yard field goal.
SECOND QUARTER
BOISE STATE 13, AIR FORCE 0: Boise State can't score a touchdown in the red zone and settles for a field goal. Dalmas chips it in from 29 yards out.
BOISE STATE 16, AIR FORCE 0: Boise State has made 28 trips to the red zone this season. Only 15 have ended in TDs. But BSU gets some cushion as Dalmas ties his career-long with a 51-yard field goal.
BOISE STATE 16, AIR FORCE 7: Air Force scores a TD on a 15-yard gallop by QB Hazziq Daniels. Completes a 7-play, 75-yard drive set up by a long pass down the sidleine.
BOISE STATE 19, AIR FORCE 7: Another Dalmas field goal, this time from 39 yards. Dalmas made a program-record 26 kicks last season. He's already got 14 through six and a half games.
Check back here for constant updates throughout Boise State at Air Force.
*****
Boise State is in Colorado Springs, Colo. and will face off against the Air Force Falcons at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
The Broncos (4-2, 3-0, MW) are looking for revenge against an Air Force team (5-2, 2-2 MW) that beat them on The Blue last season. Boise State is currently the only Mountain West team without a conference loss.
Here are all the stories from The Idaho Press this week about the Broncos.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.