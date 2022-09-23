BOISE STATE 3, UTEP 0 (6:57 Q1): After a terrible UTEP punt, Boise State got the ball on the Miners 40-yard line. Boise State ran 11 plays, gained 33 yards in just under six minutes but couldn't get it done in the red zone.
Jonah Dalmas hit a 24-yard field goal to get BSU on the board.
NEW:
Boise State players out with injury for tonight's game:
LB Ezekiel Noa
TE Riley Smith
TE Kurt Rafdal
OL Ben Dooley
OL Mason Randolph
DL Cortez Hogans
Out for an unknown reason (Non-injury/non disciplinary):
EDGE Isaiah Bagnah
Filling in for Noa at middle linebacker is Brandon Hawkins, a redshirt senior who will make his first collegiate start in El Paso.
Boise State plays at the Sun Bowl tonight in a non-conference clash with UTEP.
The Miners are 1-3 this season, coming off a 17-point loss to New Mexico last week. Meanwhile, Boise State is 3-1 and has a Friday-night clash with San Diego State on The Blue looming.
Last season, Boise State demolished UTEP 53-13 at Albertsons Stadium.
Here are stories from the Idaho press this week to get you caught up on all things Boise State football.
