After being benched last week in a loss to Oregon State, senior Hank Bachmeier got the start at quarterback on Friday.
Boise State went three-and-out on its first two offensive drives, mustering a total of 1 yard. On the third drive, though, Hank Bachmeier aired a 47-yard pass for Cole Wright that got Boise State into field goal range.
Defensively, the Broncos have held stout and limited New Mexico's triple-option offense to 10 yards.
The first quarter ended 0-0.
SECOND QUARTER
Boise State 7, New Mexico 0: QB Hank Bachmeier hits Latrell Caples over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown, 14:53 Q2.
Was really impressed with Bachmeier on that drive. he hit Wright on a deep pass. Went through his progressions nicely. And hasn't looked phased.
Boise State 10, New Mexico 0: Kicker Jonah Dalmas hits a 48-yard field goal to boost Boise State's lead, 6:57 Q2.
Boise State's offense went 35 yards in six plays.
INJURY UPDATES
Announced as inactive prior to Friday’s game was right guard Ben Dooley (who missed last week’s game at Oregon State), offensive lineman Mason Randolph (a redshirt freshman who started at right guard last week) and safety JL Skinner, arguably Boise State’s best defensive player.
Boise State (0-1) opens Mountain West play tonight at New Mexico (1-0).
Before the game, here's the Idaho Press' Boise State articles from this week — following the Broncos' season-opening 34-17 loss to Oregon State.
