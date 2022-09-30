San Diego St Boise St Football

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) is grabbed from behind by San Diego State defensive lineman Garret Fountain during the first half Friday in Boise.

 AP Photo/Steve Conner

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — George Holani ran straight up the middle for a 29-yard touchdown, his second score of the game. Boise State leads 35-13 with under five minutes to go.

Boise State now has five rushing touchdowns in the game, the most since getting six against San Jose State in 2019. That game against the Aztecs was also the last time Boise State had scored 35 points in the second half, as the Broncos have done tonight.

Recommended for you

Load comments