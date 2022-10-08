BOISE STATE 7, FRESNO STATE 0: After the Boise State defense forced a 3-and-out, the Broncos offense drove 55 yards in six plays. Taylen Green hit Billy Bowens over the middle for a 9-yard touchdown.
BOISE STATE 7, FRESNO STATE 7: A bad interception from Taylen Green gave Fresno State the ball just 11 yards away from the end zone. On the fourth play of the drive, Fresno State QB Logan Fife ran in a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game.
SECOND QUARTER
BOISE STATE 10, FRESNO STATE 7: The Broncos go on a 15-play drive that stalls near the end zone. On 3rd down from the 7, Taylen Green scrambled to his right and tried to loft a pass up for Ben Ford. It's broken up. Kicker Jonah Dalmas hits a 24-yard FG to give BSU the lead.
BOISE STATE 13, FRESNO STATE 7: Boise State linebacker Ezekiel Noa got his first collegiate interception and returned the ball to the FSU 9. From the, the Broncos offense can't do anything and Jonah Dalmas hits a 21-yard field goal.
FRESNO STATE 14, BOISE STATE 13: Fresno State caps off a 12-play drive with a 4-yard rushing touchdown by WR Nikko Remigio. Just like that, the Bulldogs have the lead.
BOISE STATE 20, FRESNO STATE 14: Boise State needs only three plays and 56 seconds to regain the lead. George Holani busted out a 59-yard run then Ashton Jeanty scored from 13 yards out.
BOISE STATE 20, FRESNO STATE 17: Fresno State QB Logan Fife was fantastic getting the Bulldogs into field-goal range.Goes 13 plays and 66 yards in under three minutes. Bulldogs hit a 35-yard field goal.
THIRD QUARTER
BOISE STATE 20, FRESNO STATE 20: After Boise State went three-and-out ot start the second half, Fresno State went 40 yards in eight plays to tie the game with a 29-yard field goal.
BOISE STATE 27, FRESNO STATE 20: After kicking two short field goals tonight, BSU avoids a third. Taylen Green hits George Holani for a 5-yard TD on 3rd down. It was an 11-play, 63-yard drive that almost 5 minutes.
FOURTH QUARTER
BOISE STATE 30, FRESNO STATE 20: Jonah Dalmas hits a 33-yard field goal, his third of the game
Coming off a big win over San Diego State last week, Boise State (3-2, 2-0 Mountain West) looks to stay undefeated in conference play against Fresno State on The Blue.
Kickoff will be around 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
