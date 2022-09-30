BOISE — San Diego State has its first touchdown of the game off a blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.
Boise State punter James Ferguson-Reynolds dropped the snap and picked up the ball, but by the time he attempted to kick it, Tyrell Shavers was there to make the block. Shavers then returned it 36 yards for the score.
San Diego State leads 13-0 with 9:31 left in the first half.
VIDLAK ENTERS AS QB
Boise State is on its third quarterback of the season as Oregon State transfer Sam Vidlak has come into the game in the second quarter.
SAN DIEGO STATE TAKES 6-0 LEAD
San Diego State drove inside the Boise State 5 for the second drive in a row, but once again had to settle for a 25-yard field goal by Jack Browning.
The Aztecs were set back by a false start penalty and illegal man downfield penalty on a play it appeared they had scored on.
Boise State trails 6-0 with 1:53 left in the first.
SAN DIEGO STATE TAKES EARLY LEAD
After getting inside the Boise State 5-yard line following a Taylen Green interception, San Diego State had to settle for a 21-yard field goal by Jack Browning.
Aztecs have a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
GREEN THROWS INTERCEPTION ON BOISE STATE'S FIRST DRIVE
On its first drive of the game, Boise State quarterback Taylen Green has thrown an interception.
Dez Malone picked off a Green pass and returned it to the Boise State 29 yard line.
PREGAME NOTES
Boise State is set to host San Diego State at 6 p.m. tonight at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
Before the Mountain West clash, here are all of the Boise State football stories from the Idaho Press this week.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.