Boise State (7-3, 6-0 MW) can clinch the Mountain West mountain division with a win tonight against Wyoming (7-3, 5-1 MW)
The Broncos are 15-1 all time against the Cowboys and have not lost a conference game all season.
Weather at kickoff in Laramie is 24 degrees.
Follow here for more updates throughout the game.
FIRST QUARTER
WYOMING 7, BOISE STATE 0, 6:41: After Davis Koetter fumbled in the red zone, Wyoming ran the ball all over Boise State. Titus Swen's 42-yard carry set up an easy Cowboys' touchdown.
SECOND QUARTER
WYOMING 10, BOISE STATE 0, 13:15: Wyoming kicker John Hoyland drills a 53-yard field goal to extend Wyoming's lead. Cowboys have rushed for 116 yards today on just 13 attempts.
WYOMING 10, BOISE STATE 3, 2:39: Boise State has a great drive, getting numerous big runs from George Holani and Ashton Jeanty, but two unforced penalties near the goal line push BSU back. Jonah Dalmas hits a 22-yard field goal.
WYOMING 10, BOISE STATE 6, 0:00: Boise State got the ball with just over a minute to play and the Broncos drive 43 yards in 8 plays to set up a 47-yard field goal from Jonah Dalmas.
THIRD QUARTER
Boise State 13, Wyoming 10, 4:57: Taylen Green stutter-steps his way to a 5-yard touchdown run. BSU went on a 9-play, 80-yard scoring drive that lasted almost minutes.
WYOMING 17, BOISE STATE 13, 0:42: Wyoming running back Titus Swen bolts past everyone for an 83-yard touchdown. Swen has 17 rushes for 212 yards on the night.
FOURTH QUARTER
Boise State 20, Wyoming 17, 7:20: Taylen Green lofted a 38-yard dime to Bill Bowens, who came down with the jump ball and walked into the end zone. Boise State only seven minutes away from a Mountain West division title.
