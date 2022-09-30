BOISE — Boise State has beat San Diego State 35-13 after trailing 13-0 at halftime.
The win puts Boise State at 2-0 in Mountain West play.
HOLANI RUNS FOR SECOND TD
George Holani ran straight up the middle for a 29-yard touchdown, his second score of the game. Boise State leads 35-13 with under five minutes to go.
Boise State now has five rushing touchdowns in the game, the most since getting six against San Jose State in 2019. That game against the Aztecs was also the last time Boise State had scored 35 points in the second half, as the Broncos have done tonight.
GREEN GETS SECOND TD RUN
Boise State has now score 28 unanswered points in the second half, as Taylen Green has scored on his second touchdown run of the game.
Green scrambled for a 39-yard score, putting Boise State ahead 28-13 in the fourth quarter.
JEANTY SCORES ON 32-YARD RUN
Boise State has now scored touchdown on three straight offensive drives, as Ashton Jeanty has scored on a 32-yard touchdown run. The Broncos, who trailed 13-0 at half, now lead 21-13 late in the third.
BOISE STATE TAKES FIRST LEAD
Boise State has taken its first lead of the game, with George Holani scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run. The Broncos lead 14-13 with 4:43 left in the third quarter.
Boise State drove 67 yards on 7 plays for its second straight touchdown drive.
GREEN BACK IN, SCORES BOISE STATE'S FIRST POINTS
There will be no shutout for Boise State tonight.
With Taylen Green back in the third quarter, Green ran 17 yards for a score. Boise State now trails 13-7.
The touchdown came two plays after Tyreque Jones intercepted a pass on the first play of the half.
BRONCOS SHUT OUT IN FIRST HALF
For the first time in 10 years, Boise State goes into halftime on the Blue without a point on the scoreboard.
Boise State went to backup quarterback Sam Vidlak in the second quarter, but he was unable to lead Boise State on a scoring drive as the Broncos trail San Diego State 13-0 at halftime.
This is the first time Boise State has been shutout at home in the first half since Sept. 20, 2012. Unlike that 2012 game against BYU, which was a scoreless tie at the break, Boise State's opponent has points in the first half. Boise State won that 2012 game 7-6.
Taylen Green made his first college start at quarterback after Hank Bachmeier transferred earlier this week. Much like Bachmeier in the season opener against Oregon State, Green was pulled in the second quarter.
After Green started 2 for 6 with 19 yards passing, the Broncos turned to Vidlak, a transfer from Oregon State.
Vidlak has gone 9 for 12 for 86 yards. George Holani has rushed for 40 yards, all of which came in the first quarter.
San Diego State has had two drives stall for field goals after getting inside the Bronco 5-yard line, and the Aztecs have a touchdown off a blocked punt.
Boise State has not been shutout in a game since 1997 at Washington State. The Broncos have never been shut out on the Blue, with their last home shut out coming against Idaho in 1984, two years before the Blue Turf was last installed in what was then Bronco Stadium.
AZTECS GET TD OFF BLOCKED PUNT
San Diego State has its first touchdown of the game off a blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.
Boise State punter James Ferguson-Reynolds dropped the snap and picked up the ball, but by the time he attempted to kick it, Tyrell Shavers was there to make the block. Shavers then returned it 36 yards for the score.
San Diego State leads 13-0 with 9:31 left in the first half.
VIDLAK ENTERS AS QB
Boise State is on its third quarterback of the season as Oregon State transfer Sam Vidlak has come into the game in the second quarter.
SAN DIEGO STATE TAKES 6-0 LEAD
San Diego State drove inside the Boise State 5 for the second drive in a row, but once again had to settle for a 25-yard field goal by Jack Browning.
The Aztecs were set back by a false start penalty and illegal man downfield penalty on a play it appeared they had scored on.
Boise State trails 6-0 with 1:53 left in the first.
SAN DIEGO STATE TAKES EARLY LEAD
After getting inside the Boise State 5-yard line following a Taylen Green interception, San Diego State had to settle for a 21-yard field goal by Jack Browning.
Aztecs have a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
GREEN THROWS INTERCEPTION ON BOISE STATE'S FIRST DRIVE
On its first drive of the game, Boise State quarterback Taylen Green has thrown an interception.
Dez Malone picked off a Green pass and returned it to the Boise State 29 yard line.
PREGAME NOTES
Boise State is set to host San Diego State at 6 p.m. tonight at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
Before the Mountain West clash, here are all of the Boise State football stories from the Idaho Press this week.