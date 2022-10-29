BOISE STATE 7, COLORADO STATE 0: George Holani scores on a 1-yard TD run. Nice drive for Taylen Green there as he had a 15-yd pass to Eric McAlister off his back foot and a 21-yd pass to Stef Cobbs over the middle. BSU goes 51 yards in 5 plays.
BOISE STATE 14, COLORADO STATE 0: Another George Holani 1-yard TD run. Let the blowout begin! 6-play, 47-yard drive that Boise State capped off in 2:28
BOISE STATE 14, COLORADO STATE 3: Colorado State kicks a 41-yard field goal. Best-case scenario for Boise State after that 33-yard pass to Tory Horton and the 15-yard roughing the passer flag.
SECOND QUARTER
BOISE STATE 21, COLORADO STATE 3: Riley Smith toe-taps in the end zone for an 8-yard TD, his first score of the season. Taylen Green threw for 68 yards on that drive. On the day, he's 9-10 for 111 yards and a TD.
BOISE STATE 28, COLORADO STATE 3: Ashton Jeanty 1-yard touchdown. Boise State rolling. Holani has 14 carries for 81 yards and 2 TD. Jeanty has touched the ball 4 times for 21 yards and a TD. And Taylen Green has completed 13 of 16 passes for 166 yards and a TD.
BOISE STATE 28, COLORADO STATE 10: Heck of a pass by Colorado State QB Clay Millen. Airs it out for a 76-yard touchdown. Rams finally get a touchdown.
THIRD QUARTER
BOISE STATE 35, COLORADO STATE 10: Taylen Green 10-yard TD run. Juked one guy, then another, then just kept running with a CSU defender grabbing his leg. Incredible.
BOISE STATE 42, COLORADO STATE 10: George Holani scores his third touchdown of the night as Boise State continues to rout Colorado State.
BOISE STATE 49 , COLORADO STATE 10: Taylen Green 15-yard pass to Billy Bowens.
FINAL:
Colorado State- 10
Boise State- 49
Broncos tally a season-high 507 total yards. Taylen Green was brilliant, throwing for 305 yards and 2 TDs.
BSU improves to 6-2, 5-0 MW and will host BYU next Saturday.
*****
Boise State looks to stay undefeated in Mountain West tonight with a clash against Colorado State on The Blue.
The Broncos are 5-2 and 4-0 in Mountain West play, facing off against a struggling Colorado State squad that is 2-5 and 2-1 in the conference. The winner of today's game will control their own destiny in the Mountain West mountain division.
We will be updating this story with constant updates throughout the game.
Get caught up on all things Boise State with all the Broncos-related stories from the Idaho Press this week.
