BOISE STATE 7, FRESNO STATE 0: After the Boise State defense forced a 3-and-out, the Broncos offense drove 55 yards in six plays. Taylen Green hit Billy Bowens over the middle for a 9-yard touchdown.
BOISE STATE 7, FRESNO STATE 7: A bad interception from Taylen Green gave Fresno State the ball just 11 yards away from the end zone. On the fourth play of the drive, Fresno State QB Logan Fife ran in a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game.
****
Coming off a big win over San Diego State last week, Boise State (3-2, 2-0 Mountain West) looks to stay undefeated in conference play against Fresno State on The Blue.
Kickoff will be around 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
