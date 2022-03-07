A week after accepting the Mountain West regular-season trophy, Leon Rice notched another piece of hardware on Monday.
For the first time since 2015, Rice was named the conference coach of the year, a distinction voted on by conference media.
A calming, steady presence who’s never struggled to make a quip, Rice righted the ship after his Broncos started the season 3-4. Boise State set a program record with 14-straight wins, secured the top seed in the conference tournament and ended the regular season with a 24-7 mark.
In a year interrupted by COVID pauses and complicated when those postponed games needed to be made up, Rice prepared his team better than anyone could've expected. He not only repeated cliches about taking the season one game at a time, but got his team to buy into the philosophy.
Without the go-to, star player most teams in the conference boasted, Boise State won because it had enough unselfish pieces to constantly pull out down-to-the-wire victories.
One of those unselfish guys was forward Tyson Degenhart, whose addition to the starting lineup almost perfectly coincided with the Broncos winning streak. To the surprise of no one, Degenhart was awarded Mountain West Freshman of the Year after taking home the weekly award a record number of times.
A 6-foot-7, 232-pounder, Degenhart flashed his versatility early. He averaged 10 points and four rebounds while shooting 50% from the field and 42% from deep. Along with teammate Emmanuel Akot — who averaged over 10 points a game in his third season with the Broncos — Degenhart was an honorable mention on the all-conference teams.
Making the all-conference cut from Boise State, however, was Marcus Shaver Jr. and Abu Kigab, who were both named second-teamers.
Though he scored nearly 14 points a game, Shaver turned himself into “Mr. Clutch” this season. The senior hit late-game, game-tying or go-ahead 3-pointers against Utah State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Colorado State and the Aggies again. No moment was too big for him.
Nor was it for Kigab, the fifth-year forward who led the Broncos in scoring (14.7 ppg). The Oregon transfer showcased the ability to take over games, either with pesky defense or his right-foot fadeaway that would make a heck of a silhouette.
Here’s the full list of awards:
COACH OF THE YEAR: Leon Rice, Boise State (8) // Others receiving votes: Jeff Linder, Wyoming (3)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: David Roddy, Colorado State (8) // Others receiving votes: Bryce Hamilton, UNLV (1); Graham Ike, Wyoming (1); Abu Kigab, Boise State (1)
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Matt Bradley, San Diego State (11)
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Tyson Degenhart, Boise State (11)
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nathan Mensah, San Diego State (9) // Others receiving votes: Orlando Robinson, Fresno State (2)
6th MAN OF THE YEAR: Donovan Williams, UNLV (6) // Others receiving votes: K.J. Jenkins, UNM (2); Adam Seiko, SDSU (1); Chandler Jacobs, CSU (1); John Tonje, CSU (1)
FIRST TEAM
David Roddy, Colorado State (161)
Orlando Robinson, Fresno State (132)
Bryce Hamilton, UNLV (131)
Graham Ike, Wyoming (131)
Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming (128)
SECOND TEAM
Matt Bradley, San Diego State (119)
Abu Kigab, Boise State (104)
Justin Bean, Utah State (83)
Marcus Shaver, Boise State (77)
Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State (69)
THIRD TEAM
Grant Sherfield, Nevada (65)
Jamal Mashburn Jr., New Mexico (37)
Nathan Mensah, San Diego State (22)
Jaelen House, New Mexico (21)
Desmond Cambridge, Nevada (12)
HONORABLE MENTION
A.J. Walker, Air Force (9); Brandon Horvath, Utah State (8); Emmanuel Akot, Boise State (6); Tyson Degenhart, Boise State (2); Omari Moore, San Jose State (2); Anthony Holland, Fresno State (1).