While you’re watching Boise State’s opener at Oregon State on Saturday, expect the ESPN cameras to pan to the Broncos sidelines, where a bunch of grown men in headsets will be screaming and jumping and waving their arms more than an elementary-school crossing guard.
These guys will be giving almost no physical exertion and look like they’re going to keel over at any minute. It is not the best snapshot of the Boise State assistant coaches and what can make them so endearing to an 18-year-old recruit figuring out where to play college football.
So here’s a small story about each assistant, something interesting to think about when you catch a glimpse of them on the sideline.
OC/QBs COACH TIM PLOUGH
Often in his meetings, Plough likes to pepper in lessons and themes around movie references. He is a cinema buff — to the point where some of his quarterbacks have questioned how in the world Plough found enough time in his life to watch all these flicks.
At UC Davis, he sent his quarterbacks a list of films to devour.
“Make sure you watch these movies,” he told his guys.
There was a small problem.
“There were like 300 movies,” said Jake Maier, Plough’s former quarterback at UC Davis. “It’s like, ‘Coach, we don’t have six months to watch 300 movies. We might watch a couple of them.’”
OL COACH TIM KEANE
Keane has been an offensive line coach for nearly a decade. He played the position in college, starting 22-straight games at UC Davis. He’s said offensive linemen live in the shadows and, in some ways, he noted, that’s how he lives his life.
So why was he drawn to the position? Well, because no one else wanted it.
The Palm Springs High football team in the early-2000’s was thin on offensive linemen and needed volunteers to get in the trenches. Keane and his buddy raised their hand.
“That year, I started off as No. 88. I played a whole game at left tackle wearing No. 88. Somehow my head coach convinced them to allow that,” Keane said. “Then I had to switch and there weren’t enough linemen numbers, so I was like four different other numbers that year.”
Two decades later, he has a career because of that move.
WRs COACH MATT MILLER
There is a whole other side to a commitment. When a kid announces his pledge for the whole world to see, media members scramble to get a story up and coaches rush to Twitter to throw a retweet or post cryptic emojis.
Most of the time, it’s all part of the job. That is unless a kid commits on a holiday — like when a talented receiver from Montana named Matt Miller committed to Boise State on Christmas Day of 2009.
Is there any regret about the timing?
“No, not at all. Best decision of my life,” Miller said. “It just seemed like the right time. The entire family was together.”
RBs COACH KEITH BHONAPHA
Bhonapha has a unique perspective. His father, Abu, immigrated to Oakland from Freetown, Sierra Leone in Africa, notching a soccer scholarship to San Francisco State decades before the tragic Sierra Leone Civil War broke out.
Bhonapha was born in Oakland but understands what it’s like to have a parent from a foreign country, which can help on the recruiting trail.
“Families are from Nigeria, Sierra Leone. Even some of the families, when they’re from Samoa or Tonga, everybody has that same thing,” Bhonapha said. “Just the way you’re raised and how your parents view certain things when they’re from a country is very different from what you have in the States.”
TEs COACH NATE POTTER
Before he was Kellen Moore’s left tackle at Boise State, Potter was a standout offensive lineman at Timberline. He always knew he wanted to play for the Broncos, so the recruiting process was not some drawn-out thing.
It was August 14, 2005, when Potter called then-head coach Dan Hawkins from his landline home phone (“I didn’t get a cell phone until much later,” he said) and asked if he could stop by his office.
So Potter drove to Albertsons Stadium, walked into Hawkins’ office and committed in person. No Twitter post. No Instagram Live. Just a face-to-face pledge.
“I think it was a long time coming,” Potter said. “I knew I wanted to go a long time before that and that’s probably just when it was official.”
DC/LBs COACH SPENCER DANIELSON
Danielson is entering his fourth season as Boise State’s defensive coordinator which is quite remarkable. Just five years ago, he was a graduate assistant at BSU. And only a decade ago, he was still in college, playing linebacker at Azusa Pacific.
To understand Danielson’s rapid coaching ascension is to understand his LinkedIn page is still online.
It was last updated while he was a coach at Azusa Pacific and his profile picture is a shot of him and former Texas coach Mack Brown at, what looks like, a coaching convention.
His bio reads: “I am passionate about changing young men’s lives and instilling in them a sense of destiny. I desire for them to be champions off of the field, and in doing so make them champions on it.”
EDGE COACH KELLY POPPINGA
Poppinga is a part of NFL lore. OK, well, he was a background character.
On the Arizona Cardinals practice squad at the end of the 2008 season, Poppinga — a former standout BYU linebacker — was with the Cardinals through their improbable run to Super Bowl 43.
And on the video of James Harrison’s famous pick-six at the end of the first half, you can see Poppinga staring down the sideline as the play is coming towards him.
“I was on the field and he gets the pick and right before he gets to where I’m at, I’m like, ‘Oh crap, I’ve got to get out of the way,’” Poppinga said. “Shoot man, if I would’ve stuck out my leg, I’d have a Super Bowl ring right now.”
SAFETIES COACH KANE IOANE
It would be easy to argue that the BSU assistant with the best collegiate career was Ioane. A hard-hitting safety at Montana State, Ioane still holds the Big Sky record with 471 career tackles. He was a four-time All-American, time-time conference champ, on and on.
And where did his ferocity come from? That’s easy — his mom, Rhonda, a former rodeo queen who never lost her competitiveness.
“My mom, she had multiple technical fouls from the stands watching my dad’s team play when he was a college athlete,” Ioane said with a chuckle. “Then when my dad became a high school basketball coach, she was notorious around the state as far as yelling and screaming from the stands.”
CBs COACH DEMARIO WARREN
Before he got to Boise State, Warren had only been a coach at one institution: Southern Utah. He was Thunderbirds’ DBs coach for six years, their defensive coordinator for two then the SUU head coach for six years.
Now at BSU, he’s learning the benefits of being somewhere with a few more resources. Even small things that he didn’t know existed — like the website Pro Football Focus, which provides what position each player lines up at on each play, what route they ran on that play, etc.
Warren did the same thing at SUU — it just took him 20 hours a week to do by hand.
“I’m still trying to figure out if we can steal some information we used to put in there,” he said, “and see if they’ll do it for us.”
DL COACH FRANK MAILE
Three guys on Boise State’s staff have a collegiate head coach. Obviously Andy Avalos. Warren led Southern Utah for six seasons. And Maile has been a head coach for four games.
He was an interim at Utah State for the Aggies’ 2018 New Mexico Bowl win over North Texas. Then, after Gary Anderson was fired midway through the 2020 season, Maile led USU to a 1-2 record.
What did Maile learn from those experiences?
“I think the success of a head coach has everything to do with the people he surrounds himself with,” he said. “For me, I was fortunate enough to have some people around me who I trusted. But everybody has a role and everybody’s role is important.”