BOISE — To belabor about officiating after every game is to ensure a high heart rate and a short life. In saying that, let’s start with the officiating, with the no-call at the end of regulation.
Actually, there was a call. And then there wasn’t.
But first, let’s set the scene that may have decided Boise State’s second conference loss, a 77-74 overtime defeat at the hands of Colorado State (20-3, 10-3 Mountain West).
Two of the top three teams in the Mountain West traded momentum for 39 minutes, a dizzying game where one team always seemed to be on a massive run while the other dealt with some obscene scoring drought.
Boise State (19-6, 10-2 Mountain West) knocked down a baker’s dozen from beyond the arc. Four Broncos scored in double figures. And Marcus Shaver Jr. drilled a game-tying 3 with eight seconds to play, adding another layer to his saga as the most clutch person on Earth.
After Shaver’s 25-foot miracle, everything was knotted. Colorado State, 67. Boise State 67. The Rams inbounded the ball. Six-foot guard Isaiah Stevens bolted up the court and tried to rise up just outside of the paint. As his feet got off the ground, Boise State’s Abu Kigab extended his long arms and nicked the ball away from Stevens. Kigab corralled it and began a mad dash.
Here lies the controversy. As Kigab took off, Stevens — running with his arms extended high above his head — checked Kigab like he was a hockey player trying to send a message. Boise State’s 6-foot-7, 220-pound fifth-year forward was taken aback. Referee Randy McCall — within arms distance of Kigab — blew his whistle.
Boise State fans rejoiced. The 6,684 who decided they’d watch Boise State basketball rather than get an early start to their Super Bowl festivities were about to leave ExtraMile Arena happy.
It seemed, Abu Kigab — a 67% free-throw shooter — had a one-and-one to walk off the game.
Only, McCall didn’t blow his whistle for a foul. He blew it because he thought Kigab stepped out of bounds. The zebras went to the monitor to review. BSU coach Leon Rice yelled until his face turned pink. The boos echoed through the arena. This went on for a few chaotic minutes — until the refs said it was actually BSU ball with 1.6 seconds.
“It was confusing,” said CSU’s David Roddy, who scored a game-high 18 points.
It was. So what the heck happened?
"Randy McCall thought Abu Kigab went out of bounds, and blew his whistle,” said head referee John Higgins. “By rule, with less than two minutes remaining, I called for a review. It was determined that Kigab did not go out of bounds. At that point, it becomes an inadvertent whistle."
In his presser, Rice was distraught.
“That was a tough way to not win the game,” Rice said, holding his tongue. “There’s nothing I can say about it.”
First off, this is not a bad loss for BSU. It hurts their chances to win the Mountain West — Wyoming now leads the conference by a half-game — but the Q2 defeat shouldn’t affect their tournament hopes by much.
Still, it’s hard to not point to the no-call after Sunday, to blame Boise State’s loss on an inadvertent whistle. But there was no guarantee Kigab was going to sink the front end of his one-and-one. And, even without that opportunity, the Broncos had their chances to win — or, at least — extend the game.
Kigab nearly sank a fadeaway as the regulation buzzer sounded. Boise State failed to box out 6-foot-6, 255-pound Roddy, who tipped in the go-ahead bucket with under 30 seconds left in overtime. Not long after, Mladen Armus — a team-worst 39% free-throw shooter — missed a freebie that would’ve tied the game with six seconds.
This all probably seems foreign to Boise State fans. For the last few months, It has been the Broncos’ opponents doing the finger-pointing, trying to figure out how they lost a tight conference clash.
“We’ve won all those close games,” Rice said. “We were in a position to win it. And if one or two things go our way, we probably do.”