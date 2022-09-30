BOISE — The glasses inched towards the front of Dirk Koetter’s nose, closer to his mouth than his eyes. Looking at the play sheet in front of him, Boise State’s 63-year-old offensive coordinator looked like a grandpa peering at the classifieds, barking out orders on his headset.
He was a man at peace. A man in control.
On the broadcast, analyst Petros Papadakis said aloud what everyone inside Albertsons Stadium was feeling.
“Dirk Koetter is starting to catch a rhythm here play-calling,” Papadakis said.
It was Koetter’s brilliance, his masterclass that saved Boise State’s season on Friday night as the Broncos scored 35-unanswered points in the second half en route to a 35-13 win over San Diego State (2-3, 0-1 Mountain West).
It’s hard to believe Koetter took the reins of this offense just six days ago, back when head coach Andy Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough after four weeks of watching an offense that was downright offensive.
Then another loss a few days later when quarterback Hank Bachmeier hit the transfer portal, adding to the chaos around a program that has been the model of consistency since Koetter left in 2000.
On Friday, though, Koetter took the keys to the beat-up Honda Civic Plough left him and drove that thing like Mario Andretti, maneuvering it in ways its previous driver never did.
It just took two quarters for the engine to get greased up.
"Let's be honest here now," Avalos said, "we've been working at it for a week."
The Broncos (3-2, 2-0 Mountain West) started Friday’s game in the same hopeless way it had begun this 2022 season. Quarterback Taylen Green played the first three drives and never showed flashes of anything. Then BSU threw in backup Sam Vidlak for four drives, and he had some nice passes but nothing show-stopping.
At halftime, Boise State trailed 13-0. The offense looked just as conservative and pitiful as it had with Plough and Bachmeier.
Then those glasses started to fall down Koetter’s nose. Picasso grabbed his paintbrush and threw his canvas on the easel.
"It wasn't anything special," said safety Tyreque Jones, who had an interception on the first play of the second half to set up the offense. "It wasn't like we went into (the locker room) and got some Space Jam water and just all of a sudden got some juice."
But Koetter and his staff made adjustments in the locker room, emerging back on The Blue like a new team. That beat-up Honda Civic looked like a Ferrari, all gassed up with an experienced driver behind the wheel.
Here’s how the first four drives of the second half went for Boise State:
Touchdown. Punt. Touchdown. Touchdown. Touchdown. Touchdown.
My goodness, it was an EKG to the heart of this program, a life-saving jolt to spring Boise State out of the worst thing in college football: Apathy.
Thank Koetter, who worked as an analyst for BSU this season but hadn’t been a college coach since 2006. He gave Boise State an identity. A real identity. For weeks and weeks, we’ve heard how Avalos wants this to be a run-heavy team.
And, by golly, Koetter turned this into a run-heavy team, and he did it with creativity and innovation and rhythm. He did it by simplifying the offense, by putting his playmakers in positions to actually be successful.
Thank George Holani and Ashton Jeanty. Boise State’s tandem of running backs are the strength of this offense. That has never been in question. On Friday, they showed why. They got a little space and, boom, made magic happen.
Holani finished with 131 yards and two touchdowns. Yeah, that’ll help NFL hype. And Jeanty, the big freshman from Texas, ended the night with 82 yards and a long scamper into the end zone. Yeah, he looks like the next great Boise State running back.
Thank the offensive line. Oh man, those big guys have taken some verbal punches the last few weeks. From fans. From the media (this reporter included). Even from the coaches at times. But they were phenomenal on Friday night.
Mason Randolph returned from injury and played right guard. But aside from that, it was the same offensive line that couldn’t move a teddy bear last week at UTEP. But they found a rhythm in the second half with the constant run blocks, opening holes that haven’t been there all season.
"All the outside noise they've had to go through, I'm glad they overcame it," Jones said of the offensive line. "Those guys are capable or a lot more and we expect a lot more."
And, last of all, thank Green. Woo boy is he fun to watch. He is so different from Bachmeier and, perhaps, a much better fit for this offense. He is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound rabbit, prancing all over The Blue and running Koetter’s offense remarkably well.
And Koetter's offense was a different offense. There were more read options, more times when the quarterback had to read just one defensive end and make a play from there. It was so simple. So easy. So darn effective.
"Coach Koetter is pretty good at what he does," Avalos said. "It's not that complicated. ... It's getting plays called that players can run effectively and efficiently."
If nothing else, Green looked comfortable, looked plenty confident as he ran just eight times for over 100 yards, including touchdowns of 17 and 39 yards on a night he won't soon forget.
And his final run of the night was around Albertsons Stadium.
One last lap around The Blue, with hoards of fans running down to the front row to high-five their new favorite Bronco.