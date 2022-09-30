Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The glasses inched towards the front of Dirk Koetter’s nose, closer to his mouth than his eyes. Looking at the play sheet in front of him, Boise State’s 63-year-old offensive coordinator looked like a grandpa peering at the classifieds, barking out orders on his headset.

He was a man at peace. A man in control.

Recommended for you

Load comments