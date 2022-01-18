A fourth Boise State football coach has resigned.
Kent Riddle is stepping down from his role to spend time with his family before pursuing other opportunities, head coach Andy Avalos announced Tuesday.
“Boise State is a special place to me and it always will be,” Riddle said. “I would like to thank the people at Boise State - the community, staff, administrators and most importantly, the coaches and players - that I’ve had the honor to work with over the years. After over 30 years in college football it is time to step back and see what other opportunities the future holds for my family and I. We are grateful for all the friendships we have made and the relationships we‘ve built throughout the Boise State community. They will be with us forever and I will always be a Bronco. Bleed Blue!”
Riddle had spent 13 seasons as a member of the Bronco football coaching staff, from 2001-05 and from 2014-21. During the course of his two stints with the Broncos, Riddle mentored the Broncos’ tight ends and running backs and served as special teams coordinator.
“Coach Riddle has mentored several generations of Broncos, making a positive impact on the lives of so many that have come through this program,” Avalos said. “I am appreciative of everything he has given to this program, as are so many others. I wish him the best of luck in the next phase of his life.”
Bronco tight ends accounted for 24 catches, 326 yards receiving and four touchdowns this past season, and in 2020, the position group accounted for 21% of the team’s receptions – the highest total in more than a decade.
In his first season back with the Broncos (2014), Riddle oversaw one of the greatest seasons in school history while coaching running backs. Boise State running backs helped contribute to an offense that ranked ninth nationally in scoring (39.7 points per game), and 14th in the NCAA with 494.3 yards per game. The Broncos finished the season 12-2 with a Mountain West title and a Fiesta Bowl victory.
Between stints at Boise State, Riddle coached tight ends and special teams at Colorado (2006-10), North Texas (2011-12) and Arkansas State (2013). North Texas punter Will Atterberry was an all-league performer in 2011 and 2012. At Colorado, Riddle coached a pair of All-Americans in kicker Mason Crosby and punter Matt DiLallo.
During Riddle’s first tour with the Broncos, the Broncos made 73.1% of their field goal attempts (68-of-93), finishing in the top 25 nationally each season in kickoff returns and posting top-25 rankings in punt returns each of his last four seasons.
Riddle began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Oregon State. After two seasons with the Beavers (1993-94), he coached fullbacks at Army (1995-98). He also served as the Black Knights’ recruiting coordinator and coached special teams (1999-2000).