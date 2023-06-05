The winningest quarterback in college football history is one step closer to being in college football's most exclusive club.
On Monday, Boise State legend Kellen Moore was added to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the third-straight year, joining 77 other players.
The announcement of the 2024 Hall of Fame Class will come early next year. In each of the previous two years, 18 players have made it — giving Moore a decent chance to be selected in the near future.
To be eligible for the ballot, a player must have been named a first-team All-American by a major/national selector; played their last year of intercollegiate football at least 10 full seasons prior; played within the last 50 years; and cannot be currently playing professional football.
Moore checks all those boxes. Finishing his Boise State career with a 50-3 record and a Fiesta Bowl, he wrapped up his career ranked second in NCAA history in career passing touchdowns (142), third in career passing efficiency (168.97) and fifth in career passing yardage (14,667).
He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2010, finishing fourth behind the winner Cam Newton, Andrew Luck and Oregon's speedster LaMichael James.
If Moore were get get selected, he'd be the third Boise State alum in the College Football Hall of Fame, joining former DL Randy Trautman ('78-81) and former linemen for Boise Junior College, Dave Wilcox ('60-'61).
