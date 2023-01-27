Coming off a win over Fresno State on Tuesday, Boise State basketball is back at ExtraMile Arena for a matchup against Colorado State on Saturday night. The Broncos are 16-5, 7-2 in the Mountain West, currently sitting only behind San Diego State in the Mountain West standings.
Colorado State, meanwhile, is having a rough season. After losing its all-everything, Hulk-like forward David Roddy, the Rams are in the bottom half of the Mountain West, just 10-11 overall and 2-6 in the conference.
Those are the facts. Here are some thoughts.
1. Boise State is still in a great position to make the tournament
Over the last few months, Boise State has built quite an impressive resume. The Broncos only have one bad loss, a season-opening defeat to South Dakota State (their lone Quad 4 loss). Meanwhile, the Broncos have tallied a 7-4 combined record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games.
In all the metrics looked at by the NCAA selection committee, Boise State is among the best teams in the country. While the Broncos haven’t yet cracked the AP Poll, they rank No. 22 in the NET rankings and are a Top-30 team in the KenPom rankings.
All that has them on an inside track to make back-to-back tournaments.
The website bracketmatrix.com compiles bracket projections from sources all over the country. Among the 80 brackets listed, Boise State appears in 75 of them — as high as a 7-seed in a handful of them.
2. Despite an injury, Marcus Shaver Jr. is still one of the best rebounders in the conference
For most of the season, Marcus Shaver Jr. has been dealing with some sort of injury. He missed a few games in December with an injury and has been playing through a leg injury the last few months.
It got to the point that Shaver was hardly practicing. He was less aggressive in the first few conference games, less likely to blow by his defender and get to the hoop. To no one’s surprise, his scoring dipped — which wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“I told him his injury was a gift,” said BSU coach Leon Rice, “I know it sounds crazy but it slowed him down. You look at all the fouls he got. He went fast to slow. We’re working on that. Sometimes when you can’t do a lot physically with a guy who was hurt, you can watch more film and we’ve done that.”
What hasn’t slowed as much is the absurd rebounding numbers Shaver puts up. Right now, he’s the best rebounder on Boise State and the seventh-best rebounder in the Mountain West, grabbing 6.5 boards a game as a 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard.
On top of that, Shaver is one of the top assist men in the Mountain West, dishing out over four a game.
“I’ve been in college for a while so you’ve got to affect the games in different ways,” Shaver said. “So if I can’t score, I’m going to do different things to help my team win.”
3. Is Tyson Degenhart underrated?
It’s a crazy thought. The reigning Mountain West Freshman of the Year, the 6-7 monster being underrated. But Degenhart, with no real center on Boise State, has been doing the dirty work in the paint.
He’s guarding the other team’s biggest guy. He’s getting points with suave post moves and routine layups. Nothing he does is flashy. And sometimes it’s easy to forget how dang good he is.
Even after the New Mexico game, when Degenhart drilled a game-tying 3-pointer just before regulation expired then tied the game with an insane And-1, I didn’t realize Degenhart’s impact. Then after the game, Lobos’ big man Josiah Allick walked through the tunnel and said hi to Degenhart.
“28 points!? Dang,” Allick said before continuing to praise Degenhart.
I looked down at my stat sheet. Yep, Degnehart had 28 points. Sure it came in a loss, so it was easier to overlook. But Degenhart had a quiet 28 points! That is the ultimate mark of a good player.
Using stats from Mountain West play, Degenhart is the only player in the conference to rank in the top 10 in points (16.0 ppg), rebounds (5.9 per game) and field-goal percentage (59.6%).
From now on, look at Degenhart’s stat line after each game. Chances are you’ll be impressed.
