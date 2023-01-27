Tyson Degenhart

Tyson Degenhart grabs a loose ball in Boise State's win over Utah Valley on Nov. 26.

Coming off a win over Fresno State on Tuesday, Boise State basketball is back at ExtraMile Arena for a matchup against Colorado State on Saturday night. The Broncos are 16-5, 7-2 in the Mountain West, currently sitting only behind San Diego State in the Mountain West standings.

Colorado State, meanwhile, is having a rough season. After losing its all-everything, Hulk-like forward David Roddy, the Rams are in the bottom half of the Mountain West, just 10-11 overall and 2-6 in the conference.

