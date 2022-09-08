UTEP Boise St Football

Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) celebrates with safety JL Skinner (0) after recovering a fumble by UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison during the game Sept. 2, 2021.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Coming off a 34-17 loss at Oregon State, Boise State opens Mountain West play on Friday against New Mexico.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Taylen Green

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown alongside teammates Stefan Cobbs, back, and Latrell Caples (7) Saturday at Corvallis, Ore.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments