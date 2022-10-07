Oh, how a week changes things.
Last Friday, just days after offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired and four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier entered the transfer portal, the Broncos played their best all-around game, notching a 35-13 win over San Diego State.
Tonight, Boise State will look to stay undefeated in Mountain West play against Fresno State. The game kicks off at 7:45 and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
Here are some thoughts.
1. This offense is all about rhythm.
In the second half of Friday’s game, Boise State’s offense looked like it had been abducted by aliens and given super powers. The Broncos looked better than they had for the past 18 quarters combined.
Offensive Dirk Koetter admitted Boise State was basically running the same five plays over and over again, just waiting for SDSU to stop it. The Aztecs never could. At one point, Boise State ran the ball 16 straight times, seemingly looking stronger with each one.
To offensive line coach Tim Keane, that’s rhythm. And, to Keane, rhythm is the key to a successful offense. During a one-minute answer about his offensive line run-blocking for those 16 plays, Keane used the word rhythm 15 times.
But rhythm is one of those words that sounds good out of a football coach’s mouth but is incredibly vague.
So how would Keane define rhythm?
“Rhythm, um,” the Boise State offensive line coach said. “It’s being able to react and play without thinking. That’s when you’re in rhythm. You think about someone playing a musical instrument, they’re not thinking about each cord, they’re just jamming. They're just rocking out.
“That’s what we want our guys to do. We want our guys to be able to communicate at the line of scrimmage, get in a great stance then just come off the ball and rock out and just play and not think.”
2. BSU’s defense is great in the red zone, even if the stats don't show it.
I wrote on Thursday how dominant Boise State’s defense has been this season — at least statistically.
Only four teams in the nation give up less total yards than the Broncos. They’re the second-best passing defense, rank 27th in rushing defense and third in third-down conversion rate.
It’s all very impressive.
But one stat Boise State doesn’t look great in: Red zone defense.
Every time an opposing defense has got in the red zone against BSU, it has scored.
But that’s misleading.
Of the eight times a team has gotten inside the 20-yard line, they’ve scored just two touchdowns and kicked six field goals. That’s a pretty remarkable percentage. No wonder the defense has adopted the manta, “Three or nothing.”
“A lot of it in the red zone, they (the offense) still has the width of the field but not so much vertical,” said linebacker Ezekiel Noa. “So we play tight coverage, definitely.”
3. Who replaces Dirk Koetter?
On Monday, Koetter cleared up any discourse around his future with the program. He called his role as Boise State’s OC a “short-term endeavor,” which means coach Andy Avalos will be looking for another play-caller in about two to three months.
I think it’s fair to start some speculation about who the replacement will be. Does Avalos look to keep the hire in-house, possibly elevating running backs coach Keith Bhonapha or receivers coach Matt Miller or tight ends coach Nate Potter?
Does Koetter give his input and recommendation as to who Avalos should appoint?
Does Avalos look for an outside hire?
Does he bring back another member of the brotherhood — like, say, Fresno State offensive coordinator Kirby Moore or former BSU quarterback Ryan Dinwiddie, who’s now the head coach of the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts?
I’m not sure, but it will be an interesting thing to follow the next couple months.
4. This is not the Fresno State team we all expected.
After going 10-3 last season and bringing back preseason-All-Mountain-West quarterback Jake Haener, the Bulldogs were picked to win the West Division and make the conference title game.
Instead, they’ve stumbled to a 1-3 start that included a loss to UConn last week. But this is a beaten-down Fresno State team.
It is without Haener, who’s missed the last two weeks with an injury, as well as fellow All-Mountain-West picks in safety Evan Williams and Dontae Bull. Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford has already told reporters that the trio won’t play against Boise State while adding, "There's a couple more of them too.”
That’s bad news for the Bulldogs and the Mountain West as a whole, but not for Boise State this week.
5. Trading cards are cool, but …
OK, the trading cards Boise State dropped this week were awesome. The $12.99 price tag for a pack of 10 seemed steep to me, but clearly not steep enough to hoards of Boise State fans who made their way to Jacksons Food Stores to grab a pack.
It’s another cool and forward-thinking move by Boise State in the NIL space. Unlike other programs around the country, the Broncos aren’t nabbing six-figure NIL deals for recruits or current players. But they can do stuff like this to 1. Stand out and 2. Help the players.
They had the personalized shirts, too, which were cool. What I think would be awesome is a new graphic T-shirt from whatever happened in the past week’s game. Limited roll out and fans get like 48 hours to buy it.
The shirt from this week could be some play on a three-headed monster with the faces of Taylen Green, George Holani and Ashton Jeanty. Get a graphic designer on that one.
PREDICTION: Boise State 27, Fresno State 9