Sitting atop the Mountain West, Boise State will take a break from conference play with a clash against struggling BYU on The Blue. The Broncos, riding a four-game winning streak, look to stay hot against the Cougars, who have lost their last four contests.
Boise State and BYU will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 2 for the few dozen people who actually get FS2.
Those are the facts. Here are some thoughts.
1. Say goodbye to the Boise State, BYU series
The annual tradition is over. After Saturday’s game, there will be no future Boise State vs. BYU game on the schedule. With the Cougars moving to the Big 12 next year, there was no room for the Broncos.
And that’s unfortunate. As I wrote this week, the game means so much to a lot of people in the Treasure Valley. Also, for a series that didn’t have a century-long history, it was mightily important to both programs.
Every year, two brands, two good teams squared off against each other in front of a packed stadium. That’s when college football is at its best.
“I always said if we were to go 1-11, the one game I’d want to win would be against (BYU),” said former Boise State linebacker Riley Whimpey.
Whatever happens on Saturday, Boise State will still be ahead in the rivalry. The Broncos have beaten the Cougars eight of the 12 times they’ve played each other, winning in some of the most dramatic ways possible.
On a missed kick. On a blocked kick. On a pick-six by a 310-pound defensive tackle. On a goal-line stand against former BSU commit Zach Wilson. On and on.
It stinks to see this rivalry disappear. But who knows, maybe Boise State will find its way into the Big 12 and it’ll again get to play BYU every year.
2. How much is this Spencer Danielson’s defense?
I wrote about last week how Boise State is probably going to have to probably write a big check to keep defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson away from a Power-5 program.
This season, Danielson has led one of the best defenses in the country. Boise State ranks first in pass defense, second in total defense and 13th in rushing defense.
Those numbers are outrageous. But I wonder if some outsiders see Boise State’s success and think Danielson’s role is lessened because the Broncos are led by a defensive-minded head coach in Andy Avalos.
This week, I asked Whimpey, who played for Boise State while both Avalos and Danielson were the defensive coordinator, who is the guy really in charge and scheming the defense each week.
“It was great to have both of those guys because they both have great defensive minds,” Whimpey said. “I feel like coach Avalos was involved and I’m sure he and coach Danielson talked a bunch.
“But I feel like coach Avalos did a great job just letting coach Danielson do what he felt like he needed to do and gave him that autonomy to be able to make it his defense, so to say. Which I think is pretty cool that coach Avalos has that confidence in coach D, because he is a great coach.”
3. How does Andy Avalos build his players up?
As he does often, Dirk Koetter said something at his press conference this week that I didn’t expect to hear — especially out of the blue without much prompting.
“I’m saying this as a parent and an assistant coach,” Koetter said, “Andy Avalos does a fantastic job of how, in (the team room), he builds these guys as young men. I’m proud of that as a parent. I wish every parent could see what I’m able to see.”
Koetter wouldn’t elaborate on any examples of what Avalos has done. But former Boise State defensive lineman Sonatane Lui had one.
In 2018, Lui began the year with his best collegiate outing, tallying eight tackles and a tackle for loss in a season-opening win against Troy. The next week against UConn, Lui recorded just one tackle.
“I kind of let the hype of that Troy game get to me,” Lui admitted this week.
After that UConn performance, Avalos — then BSU’s defensive coordinator — called Lui into his office.
“Hey, go back to your game,” Lui remembers Avalos telling him. “You’re going to jeopardize our defense if you do your own thing. No I hyped you up in the media, but I’ll be the first one to sit you down if you can’t be a team player. You need to fit the system.”
Lui got back in line and had a really solid year for the Broncos.
4. BYU has the best passing offense Boise State has faced
Yes, no team in America has given up fewer passing yards than BSU. And, yes, the Broncos haven’t faced a really, solid passing attack. Here’s where Boise State’s FBS opponents this season rank in yards through the air.
Fresno State — 40th (The Bulldogs didn’t have starting QB Jake Haener against BSU.); Oregon State — 77th; UTEP — 92nd; Colorado State — 119th; San Diego State — 124th; New Mexico — 126th; Air Force — 130th.
BYU ranks 57th in the country behind junior Jaren Hall, a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who has thrown for 2,245 yards and 21 touchdowns while only tossing a trio of interceptions.
This might be the biggest test to date for a hyped-up Boise State secondary.
5. Boise State’s goal has remained the same
During interviews, Boise State’s players and coaches rarely say anything that will come back to bite them. It may not be entertaining, but it’s smart.
They hit on a million cliches and you’d think every team they're playing is Alabama.
But for months now, from spring ball to after the UTEP loss to this week, they’ve been just fine expressing their goal for this season.
“We still have a mission we’re trying to chase,” said running back George Holani. “Our goal is to play here for the Mountain West Championship.”
PREDICTION: Boise State 31, BYU 24