Sitting atop the Mountain West, Boise State will take a break from conference play with a clash against struggling BYU on The Blue. The Broncos, riding a four-game winning streak, look to stay hot against the Cougars, who have lost their last four contests.

Boise State and BYU will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 2 for the few dozen people who actually get FS2.

