Bowl-eligible for the 25th straight season, Boise State (9-4) will play in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday. After falling to Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship, the Broncos will look to win their first bowl game since 2017.
Boise State will play a North Texas team that will only need to bus 30 minutes to get to the stadium. After a 7-6 season, the Mean Green fired coach Seth Littrell and saw its athletic director leave for West Virginia.
Those are the facts. Here are some thoughts.
1. For the price, not sure BSU could’ve done better than Bush Hamdan.
If Bush Hamdan spent his college years at, say, Fresno State or Washington or Oregon or anywhere outside of the Gem State, there is a 0% chance he is Boise State’s offensive coordinator.
On Wednesday, BSU head coach Andy Avalos announced Hamdan, the former Boise State QB (2004-08), will take over as the Broncos offensive coordinator. He replaces Dirk Koetter, who is stepping down after Saturday's bowl game.
As he takes the job, Hamdan also takes a pay cut. As the quarterbacks coach at Missouri this past year, Hamdan raked in $550,000. He will make $400,00 next season at Boise State.
Most humans do not willingly take $125,000 pay cuts.
And look around the country, a good number of Power 5 position coaches — especially the ones with a similar resume to Hamdan — are commanding over $400,000.
The point of that is to say this: Regardless of your opinion on Hamdan's hiring, there might not be another person who has coaching experience in the SEC and NFL and coordinator experience in a Power 5 conference and was willing to take $400,000.
With that being said: It is a credit to athletic director Jeramiah Dickey and the entire Boise State athletic department that Hamdan even received that much money.
Consider this: Hamdan’s salary will be the largest for a Boise State assistant coach — ever. The Broncos last offensive coordinator, Tim Plough, was making just $280,000. Koetter, who was an offensive analyst before taking the reins as interim OC after Plough was fired midseason, was given the same salary, but on a prorated basis, equaling around $72,000 through the end of the season.
It will be interesting to see if this move creates a higher asking price for guys like defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson or others.
2. Boise State will play at the Frisco Bowl. Its band won’t.
Just over a week ago, in response to the news that the Boise State Blue Thunder Marching Band would not be sent to accompany the football team at the Frisco Bowl, Logan Dominguez, a fifth-year trombone player, sent a video message to the high-ups at BSU.
It was a 5-minute, 51-second “emotional plea” asking the president’s office and dean of students to “exhaust all of your resources and look into all of the ways it’s possible to send the band.”
That will not happen. Instead, a local Texas high school band will play for Boise State, just as was the case for the 2018 First Responder Bowl.
“We were holding onto that glimmer of hope that maybe we’d travel that far,” said Mary Elliot, a fifth-year student on the drum line. “Then getting the news that we’re not, it’s pretty disheartening.”
The Blue Thunder Marching Band includes about 215 people and when it comes to traveling to the bowl game, band director Joe Tornello has a saying: We all go as a family or no one goes.
I won’t sit here and pretend like I understand the budget situation for the marching band or the school, but it is odd that even without bowl trips the past two years because of COVID-19, there weren't enough funds to get the band down to Frisco this year.
As a result, a bunch of kids like Elliott and Dominguez, who have given up God only knows how many hours to practice, given up hundreds of nights to play at volleyball and basketball games, given their college years to the band, will not get their one last hurrah to march.
“The bowl game kind of was that last chance,” Dominguez said. “It’s just hard to deal with. I haven’t really processed that I’m done marching.”
3. Curious to see if BSU has more transfer portal casualties.
In some ways, it is remarkable how few Boise State players have opted for the transfer portal. Over 10 days since the portal opened, not one Boise State starter from last season has entered.
There might only be a handful of schools in the country who can claim that.
It’s going to be interesting to see if that changes after the bowl game.
4. Will Hamdan bring some of his own pieces?
This could go down two different avenues: Assistants and transfers. When Plough was hired as offensive coordinator two years ago, fellow UC Davis assistant Tim Keane was hired as BSU's offensive line coach.
It happens a lot: A guy gets a coordinator job and brings with him a trusted position coach. Time will tell if that happens with Hamdan.
Secondly, will Hamdan help to bring in transfers? He built relationships with a plethora of kids during his time recruiting at Washington and Missouri. If any of them end up in the portal, Hamdan could make quick inroads.
5. North Texas is in the midst of a lot of change.
In the last three weeks, North Texas has lost the Conference USA title game, watched its athletic director leave and saw its head football coach get fired.
And now the Mean Green is playing a bowl game 30 minutes from campus.
So often, bowl games are decided by a simple question: Who wants to be there more?
Amidst so much chaos the last month, I question North Texas’ motivation to actually play on Saturday.
PREDICTION: Boise State 38, North Texas 13