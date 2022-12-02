Boise State is in the Mountain West Championship Game. I won’t lie, I completely wrote them off after watching the upset loss to UTEP. And let’s be honest, I’d guess most fans had the Broncos dead in the water, too.
But then Dirk Koetter and Taylen Green came in and here the Broncos are. They’ll play Fresno State for the second time this season (the first ended with a 40-20 BSU win) for a championship. This is the fourth time the Broncos and Bulldogs have met in the conference title game (BSU has won three of those).
The MW Championship will kick off at 2 p.m and be televised on FOX. The winner will play a Pac-12 foe (likely Washington State) in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on December 17. The loser could go to any number of other bowl games.
Those are the facts. Here are some thoughts.
1. How does the 12-team playoff change Boise State’s future?
Just after the news that the College Football Playoff was expanding to 12 teams beginning in 2024, with six conference champions (Every Power-5 winner and the highest-ranked group-of-5 champ) and six at-large squads, I put out a poll on Twitter.
I asked fans whether they still wanted to see Boise State get into a Power 5 conference or stick in the Mountain West, where the Broncos path to the playoff would be much easier.
Of the 978 responders, 60% said they still wanted to see Boise State jump to a Power 5 conference.
I can see the argument for both sides. Stay in the Mountain West and have a better shot to make it to the big dance. Or possibly move to a Power 5 conference, play with the big boys every week and rake in more revenue.
Now that is if Boise State even gets invited to a Power 5 conference, which is anything but a guarantee.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to control what we can,” Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said on Friday. “We are a member of (the Mountain West Conference) and I’m not concerned about what I have very little control in. My goal is to continuously put us in the best possible position to compete nationally.”
What’s best for Boise State to compete nationally? I don’t think it’s as cut and dry as it was a few months ago.
2. How will Boise State distribute its money?
Boise State is at an interesting spot right now. It is embarking on a massive facilities project, fundraising for enhancements or renovations to almost everything building related to athletics.
There is ongoing construction for the massive video board set to go up on the south side of Albertsons Stadium. There has been approval for more renovations to the football stadium. There have been large donations given to upgrade the basketball practice facility. On and on.
Credit to Dickey and his staff. They have fundraised better than perhaps any other administration at Boise State, trying to get the athletic facilities up to date.
Here’s the problem: There’s only so much money to go around.
Boise State football will need to shell out some cash for its assistant coaches (namely the next offensive coordinator) this offseason. And then, whatever donations are going to facilities aren’t going to the NIL collective to help lure kids to BSU.
All of this is a delicate balance of allocating money.
“Everything is a priority and everything is a priority for me,” Dickey said. “And everything is on fire right now and I need a lot of water. I’ve been pretty consistent with this: Whatever we don’t have, we’re going to go out and find.
“These facilities are just as important as name, image and likeness (NIL). As the collective that’s being controlled outside of us. As our annual fund. We are going to monetize everything to the best of our ability to continue to operate and compete on a national level.”
3. Give credit to Andy Avalos as a leader.
One of the most interesting nuggets I’ve gathered from watching HBO’s Hard Knocks over the years is that the same cliches coaches tell the media are often the same sayings coaches tell their players behind closed doors.
You know the lines:
Everything is right in front of us.
We’re just taking it one game at a time.
This might be the best team we’ve faced all season. It’s gonna be a challenge.
As boring and uninformative as I find Avalos’ press conferences, I have a feeling he says the same things to his team. And Avalos is a good enough leader that his squad believes what their coach is saying.
He said the Broncos had enough talent after they stumbled to a 2-2 record. It turns out he was right. He said he trusted Green’s arm. He was right. He said Boise State’s culture would allow it to overcome adversity. He was right.
“Anytime you’re going to belong to an organization, to a family, to a business, whatever that may be, there’s a certain level of commitment,” Avalos said. “When you commit, the things that go into that commitment, the choices you make each and every day to align yourself with the greater good of whatever organization, whatever family that is.”
4. Simplification has helped Boise State’s offensive line.
Boise State allowed seven sacks in its first four games. In the next eight games combined, the Broncos allowed seven as well.
Boise State’s offensive line has given up only 14 sacks this year, good for second in the Mountain West behind only Air Force. That’s remarkable. Among the groups Boise State fans wanted to run out of town after four games was the offensive line, who seemed to have no continuity.
With Koetter and Green running the show, that has changed.
I asked former BSU quarterback Grant Hedrick why he thought that was the case. Hedrick thought it might be Koetter’s play calling, noting that the Broncos sometimes run the same play — or a small number of plays — over and over again while only changing the window dressing applied by BSU’s skill guys.
In other words, while Boise State’s receivers and tight ends might have to switch stuff up, the offensive line doesn’t.
“And I think that’s historically why Boise State’s offenses have been pretty successful,” Hedrick said. “That O-line group has been able to gel and work together really well.
“If you can kind of keep things consistent and simple up front — OK, it’s not simple by any means — but (keeping it to) things they’re good at and comfortable doing. Then on the outside, you can do whatever and make it look different. I think that’s what helps the offense go.”
5. Beware of Haener.
Boise State has faced two above-average quarterbacks this season.
Oregon State’s Chance Nolan completed over 60% of his passes for 252 yards and a pair of scores. The Beavers won.
Later in the year, BYU quarterback Jaren Hall torched the Broncos for 377 yards and three touchdowns. The Cougars won.
That is what scares me for Boise State on Saturday. Jake Haener is better than both those guys. He is the best quarterback in the Mountain West, averaging over 315 yards in the five games since he returned from injury.
I think he is good enough to single-handedly beat the Broncos in the title game — especially with the Boise State defense banged up.
PREDICTION: Fresno State 38, Boise State 34.