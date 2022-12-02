Support Local Journalism


Boise State is in the Mountain West Championship Game. I won’t lie, I completely wrote them off after watching the upset loss to UTEP. And let’s be honest, I’d guess most fans had the Broncos dead in the water, too.

But then Dirk Koetter and Taylen Green came in and here the Broncos are. They’ll play Fresno State for the second time this season (the first ended with a 40-20 BSU win) for a championship. This is the fourth time the Broncos and Bulldogs have met in the conference title game (BSU has won three of those).

