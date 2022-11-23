Support Local Journalism


With last week’s wild win over Wyoming, Boise State clinched the Mountain West Mountain Division and will host Fresno State in the conference title game on December 3.

But, before that, the Broncos have to play Utah State, last year’s Mountain West champs who lost quarterback Logan Bonner to injury in September and sit at 6-5. The game will kick off at 10 a.m. and air nationally on CBS.

