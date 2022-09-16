Winners of its last 20 home openers, Boise State finally gets to play on The Blue on Saturday. The Broncos take on UT Martin (1-1) at 2 p.m. The game will air on FS1.
Here are five thoughts before the game:
1. If I was a Boise State coach, I’d be on my knees thanking someone or something for all the debacles around college football last week. Holy cow.
Getting players rearing to go play an FCS team isn’t always the easiest task — especially at Boise State, where the Broncos have played just four such games in the last dozen years. But it would be tough to overlook a Meridian Pop Warner team after the upset spree of last weekend.
You know about the big ones: Appalachian State beating Texas A&M, Marshall knocking off Notre Dame and Georgia Southern literally getting Scott Frost fired at Nebraska.
But even in the Mountain West, Colorado State lost to Middle Tennessee State, Nevada fell to a school most of the country had never heard of (Incarnate Word) and last year’s conference champion, Utah State, fell by four touchdowns to Weber State.
Boise State could have spent an entire meeting playing those games on repeat. Watch Incarnate Word highlights for a half hour and UT Martin might seem like the ‘85 Bears.
2. I’m very curious to see what Boise State’s offense looks like on Saturday.
Through two games, the Broncos offense has been about as flashy as a 2004 Honda Civic weeks past its last wash.
Offensive coordinator Tim Plough hasn’t shown much to spark excitement so far. Boise State is averaging 24 points, 177 passing yards and has converted less than 30% on third downs.
Quarterback Hank Bachmeier was better against New Mexico, but he’s still not playing to his potential. The Broncos’ receivers have struggled to get separation. The offensive line has endured some rough drives. And starting running back George Holani has looked off all year.
The whole unit is two steps behind where many figured it would be at. Which leads us to Saturday. Some coaches don’t love to show a ton against FCS schools, but with the early season defenses, I’d guess Boise State might throw out everything but the kitchen sink.
What better time to try things out than a home opener during a buy game?
3. The more I hear about all the “new” things Boise State and Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey are rolling out, the more I wonder what on Earth Boise State was doing for the last decade.
Dickey is, by all accounts, doing a remarkable job less than two years into the job. With fundraising. With communication. With getting Boise State up to speed with everyone else in the country.
Like this: The Broncos have posted a few times about having digital tickets this season. That was surprising to me. I thought every sports team had gone to digital ticketing at least five years ago.
The fact that Boise State is adding so many local breweries and new food options is a win-win for everyone involved. The fact that none of that happened until 2022 is mind boggling.
But, again, props to Dickey and his team for bringing the Broncos into this decade.
4. Boise State is about the exact opposite as I expected.
I thought the unit would be carried by the secondary and hampered by the front. So far, the defensive line and linebackers have been wrecking balls. Against New Mexico, the Broncos had six sacks and a dozen tackles for loss.
The secondary has at times looked outmatched. Oregon State gunslinger Chance Nolan threw for almost 300 yards against Boise State two weeks ago but the BSU secondary played better against the Lobos.
This week will be a good test for the Broncos’ DBs. UT Martin is one of the better passing teams Boise State will face this year. Skyhawks’ quarterback Dresser Winn is throwing for over 330 yards a game and they have a 6-foot-3 receiver named Colton Dowell who has over three times as many receiving yards as anyone on BSU.
5. For those making their way to Albertsons Stadium, make sure you take a second to find No. 2 in blue.
Freshman running back Ashton Jeanty looks like one of those “freshman” who just got out of the military. Jeanty is 205 pounds of Texas steel, a marvel that has been the bright spot of Boise State’s offense.
Only quarterback Taylen Green has more rushing yards than Jeanty’s 88 and the freshman running back leads Boise State with eight catches for 79 yards.
Head coach Andy Avalos doesn’t let freshmen speak with the media, but I’d guess Jeanty will still be a fan favorite in no time.
Prediction: Boise State 42, UT Martin 13.