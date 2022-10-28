Support Local Journalism


After beating Air Force 19-14 last Saturday, Boise State improved to 5-2 and 4-0 in the conference. The Broncos are the only squad undefeated in Mountain West play. They’ll face off against Colorado State (2-5, 2-1 MW) on Saturday.

The game will kickoff at 5 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium and be televised on Fox Sports 1.

