After beating Air Force 19-14 last Saturday, Boise State improved to 5-2 and 4-0 in the conference. The Broncos are the only squad undefeated in Mountain West play. They’ll face off against Colorado State (2-5, 2-1 MW) on Saturday.
The game will kickoff at 5 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium and be televised on Fox Sports 1.
Those are the facts. Here are some thoughts.
1. Dirk Koetter is a steal
As an offensive analyst for the first part of the season, Dirk Koetter was making just over $24,000. After being promoted to offensive coordinator, the 63-year old former Boise State and NFL head coach got a raise.
It was announced that Koetter will be compensated the prorated amount of a $270,000 annual salary for the 14 weeks he is slated to hold the position (Sept. 25 through Dec. 31). That comes out to $72,693.60.
What. A. Bargain.
If Boise State’s success continues this season, what would Koetter’s true worth to the university and football team be? Heck, $270,000 would be low. Head coach Andy Avalos will make $1.475 million this year. It’s probably in that ballpark.
Let’s remember, it was only four weeks ago that Boise State, coming off an embarrassing loss to UTEP, was 2-2 and inching closer to apathy amongst its fan base. There weren’t real calls for Avalos’ job, but plenty of folks were beginning to familiarize themselves with the buyout number.
Koetter erased all that. All the questions dropped to the wayside. Boise State, for the time being, is back to the same Boise State that’s expected to cruise through the Mountain West. In terms of fundraising and revenue dollars, that’s huge.
And it’s quite important given that ...
2. Boise State needs to open its checkbook for assistants
Koetter has made it very clear that he is done coaching after this season. Boise State’s bargain will end when its season ends, which means it will have to pay another offensive coordinator in the near future.
And what’s transpired this season, it would be hard to think the fan base and boosters would be fine with Avalos skimping on another play caller. He hired Plough away from UC Davis for $280,000. Can’t imagine he’ll be able to hire a solid, experienced offensive coordinator for under $350,000.
But here’s where those checkbooks come in.
In his contract, Avalos was only given a $2.1 million budget, with a $50,000 per-year increase, for his 10 assistant coaches. That’s really low. For comparison, during his final year at BSU in 2013, Chris Petersen spent over $2.4 million.
Boise State is going to blow past its budget next year. Well, it should.
On a back-loaded contract, running backs coach Keith Bhonapha’s salary is set to jump from $125,000 to $320,000 next year. There goes that $50,000 cushion.
And how much is it going to take to keep defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson in Boise?
Danielson is currently making $290,000 and has one of the best defenses in the country. Plenty of Power-5 schools are going to be calling this winter, offering him double or triple what he’s making right now. No doubt about it.
Danielson has been loyal to Boise before, turning down a high-paying spot on Bryan Harsin’s staff at Auburn. But it’s going to take a major investment from Boise State this go-around to make sure he stays in blue and orange.
So between Bhonapha’s raise, however much Danielson needs to stay and whatever it costs to bring in a solid offensive coordinator, athletic director Jermaiah Dickey probably knows he’ll need to find some cash.
3. Who will step up without George Tarlas?
We learned on Thursday that Boise State EDGE George Tarlas will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury.
First off, you have to feel for Tarlas. He transferred in from Weber State and immediately became one of the hardest workers and best pass rushers for Boise State. And, just like that, his college career ended unceremoniously and he won’t get another six or so games to prove himself to NFL evaluators.
And now Boise State will have to replace the production of its leader in tackles for loss.
Perhaps the guy stepping up will be defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein, who's been a little buried in a room of great interior lineman. Or maybe Juco transfer Cortez Hogans, who is finally healthy after missing the season's first six games. Or maybe one of the other EDGE guys like Isaiah Bagnah or Deven Wright.
4. Will we see Sam Vidlak on Saturday?
When Air Force, down just five points, was driving down the field late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Boise State’s backup quarterback Sam Vidlak was on the sideline warming up for what would have been a situation where Boise State needed to throw the ball.
Koetter said this week that Vidlak was up and warming up periodically throughout the game and, if the Falcons had scored, Vidlak likely would have gone in for the Broncos. That tells me that Boise State trusts Vidlak’s arm more than starter Taylen Green’s.
After the San Diego State game, in which Vidlak played solid in relief, Boise State’s coaches said Vidlak would get snaps going forward. Yet, he hasn’t played a snap since that win over the Aztecs. Perhaps that’ll change against Colorado State.
“That’s just a delicate situation,” Koetter said of playing two quarterbacks. “You’ve got to remember: We’re trying to win. ... Like in any position, you want to play a lot of guys but, I’ll go back to the NFL, you don’t just throw your second quarterback out there for the fun of it when it’s real football.”
5. Broncos are even-money favorites to win the Mountain West
After the Broncos’ rough start to the season, they’re back to the spot they’ve so often been: Mountain West favorites.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Boise State is the even-money favorite (+100) to win the conference title.
Behind the Broncos are Fresno State (+330), San Jose State (+380) and Wyoming (+900).
With how inconsistent so many Mountain West teams have been this year, it seems like a lock Boise State will at least be able to host the conference title game for the first time since 2019. And it worked out well for BSU that year.
PREDICTION: Boise State 42, Colorado State 10.