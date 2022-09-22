What a whirlwind week for Boise State football.
The Broncos beat UT Martin 30-7 on Saturday and the grand takeaways were far from positive. Plenty of fans called for the job of offensive coordinator Tim Plough. There was reflection after some fans cheered as Taylen Green ran onto the field after Hank Bachmeier got injured. And a new offensive identity began to emerge.
That leads us to Boise State’s game at UTEP on Friday night. The contest will kick off at 7 p.m. and be aired on CBS Sports Network. Here are five thoughts.
1. Not everyone down on BSU’s offense
A few days ago, I called Chris Polizzi. He’s the defensive coordinator at UT Martin, responsible for limiting the much-maligned Boise State offense last week. Here’s what he thought about the Broncos.
Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Idaho Press: Before the game, what did you see on film from BSU?
Chris Polizzi: The thing that jumped off the screen to me about Boise is how multiple they were, how they utilized their running backs. A lot of shifts and motions. There was a solid plan in place for their third downs. They were effective in scheming it up and attacking the weaknesses of the defenses when we looked at the Oregon State and New Mexico games.
IP: Boise State ran two tight end sets a ton. Is that normal against you guys?
CP: Yes. We will typically see a lot more 12 personnel (two tight ends) because of the odd front we run. You theoretically weaken the C-gaps (the outside of the line).
IP: It seemed to many Boise State was basically running out the clock in the second half with so many run plays. Did you think that?
CP: If they can shorten the game and get out of there and get back to conference play, I don’t think that’s a bad idea. But I don’t think that’s what they were doing. I have a lot of respect for that program. I think they were just playing football and calling the plays they thought would be effective versus the defense.
IP: What were your thoughts on Hank Bachmeier?
CP: The one thing I mentioned to our players is the quarterback does a solid ball fake. Typically when a quarterback will draw away from the center and turns his back to the coverage and he has his ball in his hands and he shows it in a play action. You know in the belly of the back, and then pulls it back to bring his eyes back to the coverage. You don’t typically see that in college where guys will keep the ball in their belly and show an empty hand. That’s hard to do
Like that’s — you see that in the NFL. Peyton Manning did that very, very well. Russell Wilson does that well. … They put a lot on his shoulders as far as making checks. His win percentage on his checks was extremely high.
CP (Unprompted): The thing I noticed and it was a little disheartening. You know, we gave him a pretty good shot — which I didn’t think was a penalty, but they flagged us. And this kid is playing his guts out and the backup, No. 10 (Green), gets up and runs over at quarterback. That was probably the loudest the crowd cheered all day. I thought, “What does this kid have to do to win the respect of these fans?”
2. The offense needs a marketing director
I wrote this week about how Boise State’s offense is evolving. The days of trying to hang “Hashtag half-a-hundred,” as Plough remarked during his introductory press conference, are over. Boise State is trying to be a hard-nosed, run-the-ball-down-your-throat team.
That is fine.
But that’s not what was communicated to the fans or the media for the last eight months.
Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey has repeatedly said that he wants to “Tell our story.” Dickey needs to share that advice with coach Andy Avalos.
When fans expect to see an offense airing it out, running creative plays that would make Lincoln Riley smile, and they instead play a style of football popularized in the 1970’s, people are going to be upset.
And, thus, you had Twitter and radio shows blowing up with fans baffled and confused with what they were watching.
Just tell people the goal. Heck, there are Iowa fans who show up to games and go nuts for the punter. That's the brand they created. People might still be upset about the offensive struggles, but at least they can rally around the coach’s vision.
3. The problem with the Broncos’ offense
Even after understanding more of what Boise State’s offense was trying to accomplish, plenty of fans remained skeptical. For good reason.
This would be a full-proof plan if Boise State had actually shown the ability to run the ball down people’s throats. But it hasn't.
After three games, Boise State ranks 93rd in the country in rushing offense. The Broncos gained 126 yards on the ground against Oregon State, 148 at New Mexico and 123 last week against UT Martin.
Just looking at those numbers, one would figure running the ball was a weakness, not an identity, of this team.
We’ve heard the Boise State’s offensive line is better at run blocking than pass blocking, but If the Broncos are going to be able to compete for a Mountain West title, they’re going to need to flirt with 200 yards on the ground most games.
4. Let’s talk about the defense
The Broncos’ defense is the antithesis of their offense, so good that the offensive woes are only leading to only criticism, not losses.
How good is Boise State’s defense?
The Broncos are 13th in the nation in total defense, allowing less than 250 total yards a game. Only 13 teams are giving up fewer rushing yards than Boise State. And it is second in the country in third-down stops, letting opposing offenses covert just over 15% of the time.
All of that is remarkable. Even more noteworthy: There is no star of this BSU defense.
The Broncos’ leading tackler is linebacker DJ Schramm, who has just 17 total tackles. That’s not even good enough to crack the top 25 of all tacklers in the Mountain West.
Boise State is winning with team efforts. Against both New Mexico and UT Martin, no Bronco had more than four tackles. For many teams, that could be a bad thing. For Boise State, it is a strength.
5. UTEP is not good
Alright, this is already a little too long. So here’s a little breakdown of the Miners. Last week, playing a New Mexico team Boise State beat 31-14, UTEP committed seven turnovers and lost by 17.
Enough said.
PREDICTION: Boise State 38, UTEP 10