Coming off its third loss of the season, Boise State gets back to Mountain West action this week. The Broncos, who are undefeated in conference play and sit atop the Mountain West West Division standings, travel to Reno for a showdown with lowly Nevada.
The Wolfpack, under first-year head coach Ken Wilson, are 2-7 and 0-5 against conference foes. The folks in Las Vegas have Boise State favored by 21 points. The game kicks off at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Those are the facts. Here are some thoughts.
1. Maybe the Mountain West is truly that bad
I find it interesting that Boise State’s three losses are all to out-of-conference squads. Oregon State, a team that is now only 6-3, embarrassed the Broncos on opening night. UTEP, now under .500, exposed Boise State three weeks later. And BYU, the team that beat Boise State last week, is just 5-5.
Those teams are far from juggernauts.
Now, this is a tough thing to dissect with Boise State. We all know how that OSU game went, with Hank Bachmeier getting benched after six drives. Then came the UTEP game, which was so atrocious that BSU coach Andy Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough the next day. And the BYU loss was a rivalry game where the Cougars needed a miracle catch to win.
So there are extenuating circumstances. But contrast those games with Boise State’s conference games.
The week after the Oregon State loss, the Broncos went into Albuquerque and destroyed New Mexico. The Broncos have had a few tense moments — namely the first half against San Diego State and for a few drives against Air Force — but, for the most part, they have made their Mountain West foes look like Big Sky schools.
So what’s the point of all that? In short: Boise State has hardly been tested.
The good news? The Broncos might not have a solid opponent until the Mountain West Championship Game, perhaps if Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener plays in the title game. Now a game at Wyoming in late November might be tough, but it’s not like the Cowboys are a great team.
In total, there are eight Mountain West schools who rank 90th or worse in strength of schedule — meaning the conference matchups are rarely between good teams. As it stands, Boise State currently ranks No. 119 in strength of schedule and the only Mountain West teams who have a worse schedule are San Jose State (No. 128) and Air Force (No. 131 and dead last in the country).
All that to say, Boise State could win the Mountain West, go to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl and it still might be a struggle to decipher how good the Broncos actually are.
2. It might be better if Boise State never leaves the Mountain West
OK, hear me out.
This week, rumors swirled that San Diego State was leaving the Mountain West for the Pac-12.
It was interesting for a few reasons. First, it shows that SDSU is the white whale for the Pac-12. They’d rather have the Aztecs than Boise State. Secondally, SDSU was rumored to be going alone. Now, perhaps another team might have joined in the talks, but because the Pac-12 is doing away with divisions, there’s not exactly a need for them to have an even number of teams.
Things will surely change and the discussion around conference realignment will charge forward.
But let’s throw out a hypothetical. Boise State is not picked up by a power conference. They remain a Mountain West school for years and years to come.
Here’s my question: Is that really a bad thing?
Now there might be some Boise State administrators reading this shouting curse words at this dumb writer. “Yes it’s a bad thing, you idiot,” I imagine they’re hollering.
Fair point. A bigger conference means a bigger conference TV deal, which means more money for the school.
But if you’re a fan, what do you care about more money?
If I’m a Boise State fan, I could give a rat’s behind at how much money the school pulls in. Money does not equal satisfaction. Ask Nebraska fans how much they're enjoying that Big 10 money.
Also, more money is fine, but whatever extra cash the Broncos would get from, say, the Pac-12 would still be peanuts compared to the teams it would now have to play. Washington. Oregon. Utah. Arizona State, etc. They’d be at a drastic disadvantage for a long time.
All I’d want is for my team to have the greatest chance at a championship, or the greatest chance to play for a championship. And the odds become much greater for Boise State if it stays in the Mountain West.
With the new 12-team playoff format, the highest-ranked Group-of-5 conference champion gets a guaranteed spot into the college football playoff.
With Houston, BYU, UCF and Cincinnati off to the Big 12 next year, Boise State would realistically be competing for a College Football Playoff berth with teams like Tulane and James Madison and Appalachian State and Fresno State. That’s doable.
Does Boise State want another ‘07 Fiesta Bowl moment? Knock off a 9-seed Alabama or Michigan at their place.
Guess what that would lead to? MONEY.
3. The Mountain West has a new commissioner.
It was announced on Friday that Gloria Nevarez will be the next commissioner of the Mountain West Conference, taking over for the only commissioner the conference has ever known in Craig Thompson.
Nevarez has been the West Coast Conference commissioner since 2018 and will assume her duty on Jan. 1.
“Gloria and I go way back,” BSU basketball coach Leon Rice told Bronco Nation News. “I have a history with her as far as she was (working) in the WCC when I was there (at Gonzaga). She knows basketball, I know that. That’s great. That’s a terrific hire. I’m excited to get to know her.”
4. Recruits are rolling in for Boise State
What a week for Boise State recruiting.
On Monday, the Broncos landed a commitment from three-star EDGE Demanuel Brown. On Tuesday, three-star defensive back Khai Taylor gave his pledge to the Broncos. Then on Wednesday, three-star safety Ty Benefield followed suit and committed to Boise State.
With about a month until the early signing period, Boise State has 15 players committed in the class of 2023.
5. Nevada is about as mediocre as it gets
The Wolfpack do not present a ginormous challenge to Boise State. Their offense ranks 10th in the Mountain West and their defense ninth.
In every facet, they are middling. They have a solid running back in Toa Taua but not many other playmakers who will give you much pause.
One of the few areas where Nevada has been really good this season is in takeaways. The Wolfpack rank second in the Mountain West with 10 interceptions, which could possibly keep them in the game on Saturday.
“When you watch Nevada’s defense, you’re going, how has this team lost seven straight games,” said BSU offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter. “Their defense is solid.”
PREDICTION: Boise State 45, Nevada 6