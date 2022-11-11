BYU Boise St Football

Boise State running back George Holani (24) runs with the ball just out side of the reach of BYU defensive lineman Blake Mangelson (93) in the game last Saturday.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Coming off its third loss of the season, Boise State gets back to Mountain West action this week. The Broncos, who are undefeated in conference play and sit atop the Mountain West West Division standings, travel to Reno for a showdown with lowly Nevada.

The Wolfpack, under first-year head coach Ken Wilson, are 2-7 and 0-5 against conference foes. The folks in Las Vegas have Boise State favored by 21 points. The game kicks off at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Recommended for you

Load comments