Coming off its bye week, Boise State controls its own destiny in the Mountain West. The Broncos are 4-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play, the only unblemished squad in the Mountain West.

This week, Boise State heads to Air Force (5-2, 2-2 MW) to face a Falcons team that notched a win on The Blue last season. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

