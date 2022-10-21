Coming off its bye week, Boise State controls its own destiny in the Mountain West. The Broncos are 4-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play, the only unblemished squad in the Mountain West.
This week, Boise State heads to Air Force (5-2, 2-2 MW) to face a Falcons team that notched a win on The Blue last season. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Those are the facts. Here are some thoughts.
1. Here’s to hoping NIL quells these control-freak college coaches.
College coaches have near-autonomy over their program. What they say, goes. And the more a coach wins, the less everyone else questions what they do.
I know fans don’t care about media policies. Heck, some view the media as the devil. Whatever. But here’s the difference between media guidelines between high school, the pros and college.
High school — You can approach anyone. And they can either talk or decline. Most talk.
Pros — You can approach anyone. And they can either talk or decline. Most talk.
College — The coaches decide who gets to speak, what message gets out and how much exposure a certain person gets.
Boise State coach Andy Avalos wards this power with extreme paranoia. He won’t let the media talk to anyone in the recruiting department or graduate assistants or freshmen or, apparently this season, quarterbacks.
You may be asking: Why is that a bad thing?
Good question. Here’s an example of the flip side. BSU men’s basketball coach Leon Rice gives the media freedom to talk with whoever. And, so, last season, when freshman Tyson Degenhart started lighting it up, people around Boise saw his face more and heard his voice more.
Another thing: When I say available to media, that doesn’t just mean the local newspaper or TV reporters, but the national TV broadcasters who call the game, those at the Mountain West, even radio, video and marketing personnel employed by Boise State.
You began to see Degenhart’s face on Twitter, on the news, in the newspaper. You began to hear his voice when you were watching the Broncos win, on BSU’s social media pages, etc.
People did not just hear Rice say how good of a kid Degenhart was, they got to see it for themselves. He is mature. He has a genuine personality. He answered tough questions as well as anyone.
When the season ended, there were dozens of people around Boise with Degenhart jerseys and the BSU freshman had at least one NIL deal. His incredible play was the main reason for those things, but don’t think the publicity didn’t help. And it didn’t just help Degenhart, but Boise State’s marketing department and the Broncos’ sales pitch to recruits.
Not getting any exposure is BSU quarterback Taylen Green, who Avalos hasn’t let speak. Same goes for breakout freshman running back Ashton Jeanty.
Very few people in Boise know what Green’s voice sounds like. They don’t get a feel for his personality, don’t get to hear him describe how faith has helped him throughout his life.
They don’t get to see Jeanty’s face, to hear about how he came from a military family, to listen to him describe playing high school football in Italy.
Avalos is not protecting these guys. They’ve given interviews for years in high school. A few 10-minute discussions a month would not distract them from preparing or focusing on the team. If Avalos wanted to get rid of all distractions, he’d delete social media from their phones.
All he’s doing is hiding them, robbing them of a possible NIL deal.
Here’s to hoping a future high-level recruit — maybe quarterback commit CJ Tiller, a fantastic kid with a remarkable story of overcoming a severe childhood illness — understands the value of exposure and isn’t shielded from it.
2. I think Troy Calhoun is playing mind games.
It is normal for opposing coaches to praise their upcoming opponent. They’ve got to show respect, show they’re taking everyone seriously.
But when coaches start gushing about a squad or player like they’re a kid in the 1961 who just discovered The Beatles, it’s a little weird. Like this week when New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave over a 1,000-word answer raving about the mediocre Chicago Bears.
It always feels like coaches are hyping teams up ... just knowing they’re going to crush them.
Which made it very interesting that Air Force coach Troy Calhoun spent all week heaping praise on Boise State, comparing quarterback Taylen Green to Vince Young and going out of his way to say the Broncos “deserve to be in a Power-5 league.”
Maybe it’s nothing. But maybe Calhoun knows something.
3. Could Air Force have a better passing attack than BSU?
OK, this sounds crazy. Air Force is not a team that throws the ball. You know that. The Falcons have thrown the fewest passes out of every team in America (51) and rank second-to-last in passing yards (80 per game).
Meanwhile, Air Force has hit on a pair of 80-yard touchdowns through the air this year. And its leading receiver, David Cormier, has more receiving yards (224) than anyone on Boise State.
That’s insane.
The Broncos top receiver is Latrell Caples, who has caught 18 passes for just 171 yards. There are 22 receivers in the Mountain West alone with more yards than that.
Boise State and Air Force have two of the worst passing attacks in the country, which hasn’t been much of a problem considering they’ve both ran the ball phenomenally the last few weeks.
But at least the Falcons have hit on some long balls. Boise State might need one or two of those to win this Saturday.
4. Turnovers aren’t everything.
As mentioned many times before, Boise State enters this week as the best pass defense in the country. The Broncos are giving up just 134 passing yards a game, a figure that seems likely to go down against run-heavy Air Force.
What’s interesting is, for how good BSU’s pass defense has been, the Broncos haven’t forced many turnovers.
The Broncos have picked off only five passes (10th in the Mountain West) and recovered only a pair of fumbles. On the season Boise State is minus-2 in turnover margin.
Those numbers aren’t good — and it hasn’t mattered. Imagine how good the Broncos defense could be if it ended up with a few more turnovers.
5. The revenge tour continues.
We all know last season wasn’t the norm for Boise State. The Broncos went 7-5 and were left out of the conference title game.
What’s interesting is all three Mountain West opponents the Broncos lost to last season are on the schedule again in 2022 — San Diego State, Air Force and Nevada.
The Broncos already took care of the Aztecs a few weeks back. They’ll play at Nevada, which has been awful this season, in November. And they, obviously, play at Air Force this weekend.
I'd guess there’s a little extra motivation to win those games.
PREDICTION: Air Force 28, Boise State 24