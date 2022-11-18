Support Local Journalism


After a snowy victory against Nevada last week, Boise State (7-3, 6-0 MW) will travel to another winter wonderland in Laramie, Wyoming. With a win over the Cowboys, the Broncos would clinch the Mountain West Mountain Division and ensure they host the conference title game.

Wyoming (7-3, 5-1 MW), too, is still fighting for a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game. The Cowboys have remaining games against Boise State and Fresno State. If they win both, the conference title game will be in Laramie.

