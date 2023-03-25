The Lyle Smith Society is reserved for the tippy-top Boise State boosters, the folks with boatloads of cash and boatloads of love for Bronco athletics.
The first 200 Lyle Smith Society members had to pledge a minimum of $25,000 paid out over five years. Once the Bronco Athletic Association hit 200 donors, it raised the stakes, bumping the minimum admission price to, at least, a $50,000 pledge over five years.
Officially, the Lyle Smith Society currently consists of 216 names.
Unofficially, after Friday, the Lyle Smith Society consists of 230 names.
Yep, add ‘em to the list.
Brian Dutcher. Matt Bradley. Nathan Mensah. Aguek Arop. Darrion Trammell. Lamont Butler. Michah Parrish. Adam Seiko. Keshad Johnson. Jaedon LeDee. David Velasquez. Chris Acker. JayDee Luster. Heck, throw Steve Fisher in for good measure.
By thwarting No. 1-seed Alabama on Friday in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen, San Diego State did not just save its conference from ridicule. The No. 5-seed Aztecs did not just become the first Mountain West team to reach the Elite Eight. They did not win America’s heart for yanking Brandon Miller and his morally-reprehensible coach, Nate Oats, from our televisions.
No, by winning Friday, San Diego State just became a mega-booster at every Mountain West school.
You see, for every team that plays a game in the NCAA Tournament equates to one ‘share’ for its conference. That share price, as of 2022, was over $2 million paid out over six years.
So, in other words, when Boise State made the NCAA Tournament and tipped off against Northwestern, it earned $2 million for its conference. That’s about $185,000 for all 11 Mountain West schools paid out in, roughly, $31,000 increments over six years.
When San Diego State takes the court against 6-seed Creighton in the Elite Eight on Sunday, the Aztecs’ will have earned four shares. That’s, roughly, $740,000 for every Mountain West school.
From 2024 to 2030, Boise State — and every other Mountain West school — will receive over $120,000 courtesy of the San Diego State Aztecs.
And if San Diego State makes the Final Four, then Dutcher — the sixth-year SDSU head coach — automatically becomes the Mountain West commissioner. Sorry, Gloria Nevarez.
I kid, I kid. But if the rumors are true and San Diego State is soon leaving the Mountain West for the Pac-12, this magical March run and the treasure chest of cash it has spawned is the most beautiful break-up present.
That gaping gob of money means little to major conferences. Money is not an issue in the SEC or the Big 10 or the Pac-12. It’s helpful, sure, but it isn’t necessarily impactful. That cash to a Mountain West school — especially the ramen-on-a-budget programs like San Jose State — is a lucky lottery ticket.
Boise State coach Leon Rice will mention at every opportunity how thankful he is when Boise State can charter a flight. Well, San Diego State just paid for a whole bunch of plane rides. Heck, this is an athletic department so strapped for cash that it didn’t send the band to the Frisco Bowl because, well, there’s only so much money to go around.
More than the actual money, San Diego State just bought a whole lot of currency in the public psyche.
Before the tournament began, Barstool Sports’ Mark Titus — one of the most well-known college basketball voices — filled out a bracket on his podcast. Before he got down to filling in teams, he made a few rules for himself.
His first rule: “I’m out on all Mountain West teams,” Titus said. “The Mountain West, as an entire conference, in the history of this conference that was started in 1999, only four Mountain West teams have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen. That’s it. Four occasions. Since 1999.”
And, boy, did he look smart.
Nevada rewarded the committee’s bid by getting bludgeoned by Arizona State by 25 in the First Four. A day later, Utah State lost by 11 to a Missouri squad that made Princeton look like the Golden State Warriors in the Round of 32.
At that point, the Mountain West had lost the last 10 NCAA Tournament games it played in — not winning a tilt on the grandest stage since 2018. Boise State didn’t help matters with a loss to Northwestern, either.
But thank goodness for San Diego State. In two short weeks, the Aztecs have gone further than any team in the conference’s history, single-handedly wiping away the Mountain West’s ugly March-Madness stain with unmatched depth and unrelenting defense.
Flowers and cards from every athletic director in the Mountain West should be sent to San Diego, addressed to Dutcher and his squad. Well, at least, when that first check comes in the mail.