Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Lyle Smith Society is reserved for the tippy-top Boise State boosters, the folks with boatloads of cash and boatloads of love for Bronco athletics.

The first 200 Lyle Smith Society members had to pledge a minimum of $25,000 paid out over five years. Once the Bronco Athletic Association hit 200 donors, it raised the stakes, bumping the minimum admission price to, at least, a $50,000 pledge over five years.

Recommended for you

Load comments