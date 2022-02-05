There were a pair of white, No. 2 Tyson Degenhart jerseys inside ExtraMile Arena on Saturday.
One worn by the man himself, Boise State’s electric freshman who scored a career-high 23 points against San Jose State.
The other was donned by Calen Wiechert, a Boise State freshman sitting in the fifth row of the Broncos’ student section, The Corral.
“Tyson is our friend from our hometown so some of us had them made,” said Wiechert, who went to Mt. Spokane High in Spokane with Degenhart.
While Degenhart propelled Boise State to a 76-60 win over San Jose State — a bounce-back victory for the Broncos (18-5 overall, 9-1 Mountain West) after their 14-game winning streak ended to Wyoming on Thursday — Wiechert and his buddies tried to bring the energy to BSU’s student section.
They stood the whole game, waved some hypnotic signs during opposing free throws and mimicked Degenhart’s 3-point celebration (he sticks his thumb, pointer finger and middle finger high above his head).
Throughout Boise State’s winning streak, the basketball diehards seemed especially concerned with the atmosphere inside ExtraMile, which welcomed a season-high 10,456 fans on Saturday — the ninth-largest crowd since coach Leon Rice arrived in 2010.
To not cheer for a losing team is one thing. To not support the best team in the conference, to some, is unacceptable.
To gauge concern around the Treasure Valley, one simply needs to peek at Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey’s Twitter mentions from the past few weeks, especially after Boise State announced last week it would temporarily halt concessions.
“No concessions on the mezzanine,” one user wrote. “Want people to show up but can’t provide basic amenities available in stadiums nation-wide.”
“I know you’re trying, but PLEASE work on the game day operations to try and get an actual atmosphere for games. Zero energy tonight,” another fan tweeted to Dickey after a January game against Air Force.
Said another in a tweet that Dickey responded to: “Reality is Boise State fans don’t take pride in defending Extra Mile Arena like they do The Blue ... I think we can change that culture if fans, students, admin all work together.”
That’s the goal for Alek Rea, president of The Corral. Atmosphere and electricity around college basketball games starts with the students. People who think of Duke basketball do not envision the guys with gray hair sitting courtside. They picture the Cameron Crazies who look like they might rupture a lung from screaming so loud.
Heck, just look around the Mountain West. The student sections Utah State and San Diego State frequently get mentioned by opposing coaches. The college kids at Wyoming and Colorado State have gotten attention recently after court-storming.
Boise State doesn’t have that. Not yet. But people like Dickey and Rea are working to change it — and, in some respects, they’re seeing progress.
“I think a lot of it with our team doing so well, student attendance has shot through the roof,” Rea said, “which is evident as their opening up the balcony, expanding the student section.”
Some suggestions Rea has made to administration have been successful. There’s now a DJ in front of The Corral, blaring music before every game. Free shirts were given away on Saturday. There’s always complimentary pizza and gift card giveaways.
And that’s all a start, but Saturday wasn’t close to “the club atmosphere” Rea hopes the student section can get to.
What’s holding it back? Boise State freshman Jared Baserman pointed over his seat in the fifth row, to the line of blue tape covering every seat in the fourth row.
“This hurts,” he said, to the blocked-off row in front of him.
Everyone else agreed. For COVID precautions, Boise State has roped off every-other row in the student section. There are health and safety measures to uphold and officials to please, of course, but it doesn’t exactly make basketball games more enticing to 18 year olds.
“I think it’s a big part of energy. I just don’t think our student section for basketball has any energy. I mean, they get rowdy but … having half the rows hurts,” said BSU student Nathan Creasey. “Having your friends four feet away from you is going to make it difficult just to talk with people.”
He’s right. Yet for all the empty seats and blocked off concessions stands and all of the student section’s untapped potential, Creasey still strutted out the doors of ExtraMile Arena happy as can be.
It helps that his former kindergarten classmate, Degenhart, led the Broncos to victory.
“It’s awesome,” Creasey said, adding that he only looked at attending BSU after Degenhart committed to the Broncos. “There’s always the hope that he’s going to be the star player, but, I mean, I was expecting more of a redshirt, supportive player role. After the first game he started, I knew it would be totally different.”
Rice agreed.
“He didn’t have that confidence and that opportunity (a few months ago),” Rice said of Degenhart. "Now we’ve got ourselves a heck of a player.”
That the Broncos do. And they needed him on Saturday. Despite playing the worst team in the conference, Rice was a bit nervous if only because he was without senior Emmanuel Akot, who sat out with a knee injury.
Though Rice said Akot should be available for BSU’s Friday contest against UNLV, the onus to get back on track fell on other guys. Like Degenghart. Like Abu Kigab, who had 18 points and drew 11 fouls. Like Max Rice, who started for the first time in months and played well.
Like the student section, which has similar ambitions as the basketball program it roots for.
“Start small, build from there,” Rea said. “Make sure we kind of get it to a tradition rather than just try and do new things every game.”