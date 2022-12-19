A’marion McCoy just wanted to be a basketball player. He had played both football and basketball his whole life, but when he got to high school he decided to ditch the cleats and devote himself to hoops.
Then his senior year came and McCoy, as he put it, “came to my senses” and started playing football again.
He was a star cornerback his senior year, but his senior season came in the fall of 2020, when no colleges were out on the recruiting trail and the season was condensed. So McCoy, having no D1 interest, went to play at Laney College in Oakland (made famous for being featured in Season 5 of Netflix’s Last Chance U).
Two years later, McCoy is going to D1. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback committed to Boise State on Monday, becoming the first junior college commit in Boise State’s 2023 recruiting class. He will have three years to play two seasons.
McCoy is also the fourth cornerback pledge in BSU’s current class, joining Gabe Tahir, Khai Taylor and Nick Hawthorne — all of whom are expected to sign during Wednesday’s Early Signing Day.
At Laney, McCoy was solid. As a freshman, he recorded 27 tackles, 5 pass breakups and a pair of interceptions. This past season, he picked off four passes while tallying 35 tackles, 4 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles.
“I’m gonna get the ball,” McCoy said. “I can be out on an island all game. ... What helps is my arms, I’m a longer guy so I’m able to press at the line and deflect balls with my long arms.”
McCoy took two official visits in his recruiting process. One to Fresno State. And one to Boise State two weekends ago, a trip that he really enjoyed.
“I feel like you can go to Boise and just be focused,” McCoy said. “Everybody out there is very nice. Even the strangers. It’s oddly nice. It’s like, ‘Dang, why are you so nice?’ It was great.”
The visit came a few months after Boise State initially reached out to McCoy and began talking with him. In the time leading up to his commitment, McCoy said the BSU coaches took the time to really get to know him and his parents.
“It’s the type of thing I dreamed about,” McCoy said. “And I also put in the work for it. It's just really a blessing.”
