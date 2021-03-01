BOISE — Even Derrick Alston Jr. has heard the jokes about how much the TV broadcasts have mentioned his backstory this season.
“The 148 pounds they say on TV every single time, that’s how much I weighed,” Alston said. “That wasn’t a typo.”
What has become somewhat of a running joke on social media this season — how much it’s been mentioned that he arrived at Boise State as a skinny, 148-pound walk-on — has helped amplify how impressive his journey has been.
Alston had no offers to continue his basketball career out of high school in Houston in 2016 other than Boise State. He had originally planned to go to prep school for a year in hopes of stirring up more interest from college coaches, but instead jumped at the opportunity to join the Broncos as a preferred walk-on.
As Alston put it Monday, he bet on himself. And man, did that pay off for both he and Boise State.
Now 6-foot-9, 190-pounds, Alston has turned himself into an NBA prospect and one of the leading contenders for Mountain West Player of the Year. But he has more important immediate goals — helping the Broncos find a way to get into the NCAA Tournament.
Alston will be honored as the lone senior on Senior Night prior to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. game against Fresno State on CBS Sports Network.
“It will be a great day,” Alston said. “The last few days I’ve been reflecting on everything to get to this point and it’s kind of crazy to just say Senior Day for myself so it’s definitely probably going to be an emotional day but I’m just thankful for the experiences I’ve had and the great memories I’ve had here and to wear a Bronco uniform.
“I’m very thankful my family and friends will be here but other fans in the stands as well. It will be a good day.”
Alston’s story has been well documented as his improvements continue. Five years after initially being mistaken by someone for Chandler Hutchison on his first day on campus as a freshman, Alston has become one of the most recognizable and impactful players in program history.
He’s averaging 18.4 points per game during Mountain West play while shooting 47.5 percent from the field (40.3 percent from 3-point range) and 85.2 percent from the free throw line. He ranks in the top five in each category, while no other Mountain West player is even in the top 10 in each.
Alston’s 11 league games with at least 20 point are the most in the conference. Only five players in Leon Rice’s 11 season as head coach have had at least nine 20-point games in a season for Boise State, and Alston is the only player do it in three different seasons.
He currently ranks No. 11 on Boise State’s all-time scoring list with 1,427 points and needs just 52 points to surpass Chandler Hutchison and move into the top 10.
Not bad for someone that was trying to email Division I coaches and beg them to watch his film while a senior in high school.
“When I made the decision to walk on and bet on myself a little bit, I just wanted to see what would happen,” Alston said. “The events that transpired are beyond my dreams. I always had a deep belief in myself that I could be a great player, but I’m just thankful for all the support and all the people that have helped me get to this point.
“In those early days I didn’t see where I was going to be at five years from then. I was just being a kid and trying to enjoy the experiences and there was a lot of good and a lot of bad. This is a very special place and has a very special place in my heart. I’m just very thankful that God and everything brought me to this place. I feel like this is where I was supposed to be at and how it was supposed to go.”
But not exactly like this. Alston had hopes of leading the Broncos to a regular season Mountain West title this season before the Broncos lost two games over the weekend in San Diego to fall into fourth place. Alston had 29 points in the opener but went just 2 for 12 from the field and had seven points in a disappointing 62-58 loss in game two.
But that’s life as a star. For the four games prior when he had at least 23 points every game he was the hero. One rough game in a close loss and all of a sudden he’s to blame.
“The whole weekend was very tough,” Alston said. “We’re all human and I think I can say for myself, I think playing the 41 minutes the game before kind of effected my legs a little bit in the second game. I don’t ever want to make excuses for myself and I always think I can run from whatever and play for forever, but I’m not a machine.
“I took a lot of the blame for that myself. That weekend was hard. But we have so much ahead of us and we can still write the story the right way. I’m just excited for what’s ahead.”
First is a must-win game against Fresno State on Tuesday. Another home game against a non-Division I team this weekend might be up next. The Mountain West Tournament, which hasn’t been kind to the Broncos over the years, starts a week from Wednesday on March 10.
Boise State needs to win the Fresno State game and likely at least the quarterfinal game of the Mountain West Tournament to be in a decent position to make the NCAA Tournament. Win two games in Las Vegas the Broncos likely will be dancing for sure.
The Broncos have never won a game in the NCAA Tournament. Alston spurred the chance to play professional basketball to return for his senior year and help the program accomplish just that.
It’s still a realistic goal, but one that Alston will have to play a big part in helping make happen.
Tuesday night will be about Alston, and he’ll make sure to soak in potentially his final home game inside ExtraMile Arena. But then it will be back to the task at hand — helping this group go on a March run.
“I’m very thankful for this journey and everything that’s come with it,” Alston said. “But we have a lot ahead of us. Everything is still in front of us now so we just have to let it go rip.
“I want to give it everything I have left and this team wants to give everything it has left in these last couple weeks to see how far we can go.”