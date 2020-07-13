BOISE — Longtime Boise sports talk radio host Jeff Caves will end a 35-year career in the market this week.
Caves, a former Boise State football player, has hosted a variation of Idaho Sports Talk on different stations in the Treasure Valley since Jan. 7, 1985. The current edition with co-host Mike Prater airs weekdays from 3-6 p.m. on KTIK 93.1 FM and 1350 AM.
He announced the decision during Monday’s show, saying he is moving to Dallas to be closer to family. His final show is Friday.
“Basically it was time to move on,” Caves told the Idaho Press in a phone interview. “My wife is from Texas, my daughter is moving to the Dallas area, and I just figured it was time for me to try something else professionally. It all just kind of worked together and we made the decision.”
Caves said the move is not COVID-19 related and the decision to leave was his. No plans to replace him were immediately announced by KTIK, but he said he expects the show to continue with Prater, producer John Patrick and a third, unnamed co-host.
“It was totally my decision, no discussion any other way,” Caves told listeners. “I’ll still help the station with some sales and marketing stuff, but after Friday I’ll be done.”
Bob Behler, the radio voice of Boise State football and men’s basketball, will fill in for Caves next week, according to a source. Behler’s daily show from 1-3 p.m. with Chris Lewis on KTIK was recently discontinued after a three-month furlough due to the pandemic.
Caves has been involved in several different versions of ‘Idaho Sports Talk.' The show started on 630 KIDO in January 1985 with co-host Larry Polowski before eventually moving to KTIK 1340 AM. It landed on the current home of 93.1 FM in 2011.
“It’s changed so much through the years, and I know I’m not the easiest guy to be around," Caves said. "But I’ve been lucky to have this opportunity.”
His co-hosts over the years also include Bobby Dye, Greg Patton and Mal Fichman. He’s worked with Prater on-air since 1994, but the two have co-hosted together exclusively for nearly 13 years.
Caves also was the program director and did sales for the station for a number of years.
“It’s been an unbelievable ride,” Caves said. “Making a sports talk show fly was hard at first, and making an all-sports station work was harder, so it’s great that it is established as part of where people can have a conversation and hear people talk about local sports.
“KTIK really over-performed for many, many years. A lot of it was tied right to Boise State football. We started in 1994 with the Ticket right after Boise State went to the National Championship and we rode the wave for the last 26 years with them. The station has had a lot of success and unreal ratings over the years. I have good thoughts about it all.”
Caves said he is not retiring, but he has no job lined up in Dallas yet. He did say he planned to do something other than sports talk radio.
“That’s not what I want to keep trying to do,” Caves said.
Prater is on furlough this week from the station and recovering from shoulder surgery and was unavailable for comment.
Patrick, who has been part of the show since 1997 as a producer, also has an on-air presence during the show. The playful banter among hosts and jabs towards one another often provided laughs for listeners.
"I have worked with Jeff for more than 20 years and nobody could analyze Boise State football like him," Patrick said. "That will be tough to replace."
While making the announcement Monday, Caves said, "You can imagine what it takes to do this, and for me, I've done this for so long and I've been lucky to do it, but now I'll hopefully be lucky to do some other things that really don't require a 15-hour on-air commitment every week."
Polowski, his first co-host in 1985, is scheduled to join him in the final hour of his show on Friday at 5 p.m.