BOISE — Braydey Hodgins was holding out hope, but didn't have a great feeling.
When she saw the news on Twitter, the shocking thought had become reality.
There would be no March Madness.
The NCAA canceled the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments on Thursday due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, as well as all spring sports championships. Boise State and the Mountain West followed by canceling all spring sports seasons.
Maybe no team felt the impact more than the women's basketball team, which had claimed an automatic bid to the Big Dance and was awaiting Monday's selection show to find out who they would be playing next week.
"I knew after everything that was happening that it was pretty likely," Hodgins said. "We were trying to keep our hopes alive .... It's sad. A few of us got together tonight because I needed to be with them, and we talked through everything.
"We felt like we were playing our best basketball and were really looking forward to hopefully getting a good matchup we thought we could win."
Instead of ending their careers in the NCAA Tournament, Hodgins and five seniors instead found out on social media that they would never play another game for the Broncos.
The only saving grace? Their last game was a win, when they cut down the nets after winning the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas.
"We were really looking forward to doing something special, so I'm super bummed out about that," Hodgins said. "I don't know if it feels real yet that we don't get to go to practice tomorrow or play another game, but I'm super thankful for the way our season ended.
"To end with a championship and a win, we're super blessed in that regard, but I don't think it's really hit us yet."
A day unlike any other in sports history impacted the Boise State athletics program as a whole Thursday. The haunting truth — we won't see a Boise State athlete compete until the fall, at the earliest.
Hours after nearly every conference basketball tournament was canceled and many of the professional sports leagues paused their seasons, the Mountain West initially suspended competition in all sports Thursday afternoon.
The Mountain West said, in part, "the health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as the campus and general communities, is of utmost priority. Therefore, the Board has determined the most prudent course of action is to align with the recommendations of public health care and government officials to help limit the spread of the virus."
A short time later the NCAA then announced that all winter and spring sports championships had been canceled, which prompted the Mountain West to go ahead and cancel the rest of the spring sports seasons entirely.
The men's basketball team had been in limbo while hoping for an NIT bid. The Broncos now won't play again, and that means the end of the line for five seniors.
"It's crazy," said senior Alex Hobbs. "It's real sudden. We knew we put ourselves in position to possibly get in the NIT and we were excited, and to hear all that stuff go down today, it's crazy.
"After we lost the San Diego State game I don't think we allowed ourselves to say 'man, that was my last game'. We thought we had a chance at the NIT, but now everything hits you — man, that was it. It's shocking."
Both the baseball and softball teams were among the Boise State teams scheduled to compete this weekend. They instead won't play again until next season, and questions remain regarding the seniors and whether they will get an extra year of eligibility since their seasons were canceled midway through.
Boise State initially announced it was following the Mountain West's lead and suspending all athletic competition before the league's later cancellation announcement.
"Based on the rapid evolution of this situation, we are not yet able to answer all of the questions this raises, as these decisions are still being made by stakeholders," Boise State said in a statement. "We will update you as additional information becomes available."
It's unclear whether the Broncos will continue to practice. Some schools and leagues have put a temporary stop to practices as well, but a Boise State spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email seeking clarity.
Scheduled media availability with members of the Boise State football team Friday morning was canceled, and athletic director Curt Apsey canceled his regularly scheduled Thursday radio appearance on KTIK.
Fall football practices in early August could conceivably be the next time a Boise State team is back on the practice field.
Boise State coaches and Apsey were not available for comment Thursday due to the constant changing situation. It's expected there might be comment from Boise State on Friday.
"It's emotional," Hobbs said. "I called my parents and my brother today and they were checking up on me to make sure I was OK. To have it end in this way, it's weird. We thought we could go to New York and win the NIT, so it's a weird feeling to not even get the opportunity.
"I'm sad for sure and it hurts for sure, but this is bigger than basketball. You have to look at it like that. If we can save one, five, 10 lives, then you have to say it was worth it. But it hurts knowing we won't get the chance to play again. It's a sad day knowing their won't be any March Madness."