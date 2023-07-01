You’re probably sick and tired of hearing about San Diego State at this point in the calendar.
The school that wants to leave but can’t has been in the national news for the better part of the last six months — first for their triumphant run to the national championship game and, more recently, as they’ve gone cold on their prom date (the Mountain West) in the hopes that a better option (the Pac-12) will ask them out.
The Aztecs will be the favorites to win the Mountain West this season. Any team that makes a Cinderella run like that will have the heart of every bettor and prognosticator come October and November.
But, the Aztecs lost a lot from that team. Leading scorer Matt Bradley moved on after a 12-year college career. So too did starter Adam Seiko. And big man Nathan Mensah. And Aguek Arop.
Now, they brought in a few pieces, too. San Diego State added USC transfer Reese Dixon-Waters and a 6-foot-9 transfer from Campbell, Jay Pal, to join a squad that brings back Final Four hero Lamont Butler, point guard Darrion Trammell, guard Micah Parrish and others.
The Aztecs will be really good next season … but so will Boise State.
One could make an argument that Boise State’s roster is more talented heading into next season. While San Diego State lost four key contributors, only a pair moved on from Boise State. While the Aztecs pulled in two kids from the transfer portal, the Broncos pulled in three, a trio that are all expected to see the court.
And without knowing much about the Aztecs’ three incoming freshmen, Boise State has at least two — Andrew Meadow and Chris Lockett — who coaches believe will contribute.
One could easily talk themselves into Boise State having the best Mountain West team heading into next season. Time will tell on that. We still need to see how the Aztecs’ returners perform after their five miraculous March victories, to see if that led to a hangover or a hunger. We still need to see how Boise State’s newcomers gel with the core of Tyson Degenhart and Max Rice.
We still need to see a lot, but the Broncos are in a good position.
In the two team’s first meeting last year, Boise State lost by 20 playing without injured point guard Marcus Shaver Jr. A few weeks later, with Shaver back on the court, the Broncos orchestrated a wild comeback behind 26 points from Max Rice.
Despite their recent March resume, Boise State and San Diego State are about as even as can be. Heck, the Broncos might actually have an edge. Over the past two seasons, BSU is 4-1 against the Aztecs with all four victories coming by less than a two-possession advantage.
To think San Diego State is just going to run away with the Mountain West this season is silly. There are too many good teams, too many hostile environments, too many late Wednesday night games that breed crazy finishes
Right now, I’d say the Aztecs and Broncos are neck and neck and could understand anyone who believes the experience of March coupled with coach Brian Dutcher keeping his staff intact gives SDSU an edge.
But there is also an argument that the Broncos may actually have an edge this season.
Last year, just after Boise State was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament and well before the Aztecs played on the final night of the season, Degenhart raved about SDSU’s depth, saying, “they’re playing eight, nine guys and being able to not (have guys) play 30-plus minutes.”
After its stellar offseason, Boise State should be able to replicate that formula of depth. The hope is similar results follow.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.