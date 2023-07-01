Support Local Journalism


You’re probably sick and tired of hearing about San Diego State at this point in the calendar.

The school that wants to leave but can’t has been in the national news for the better part of the last six months — first for their triumphant run to the national championship game and, more recently, as they’ve gone cold on their prom date (the Mountain West) in the hopes that a better option (the Pac-12) will ask them out.

