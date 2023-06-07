Support Local Journalism


OK, at some point late last season when George Holani, Ashton Jeanty and Taylen Green turned into a three-headed rushing monster that couldn’t be stopped, I thought about the possibility that Boise State could have a trio of 1,000-yard rushers.

Then I realized that has only happened once: The 2009 Nevada team (Vai Taua, Colin Kaepernick and Luke Lippincott).

