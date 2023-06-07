OK, at some point late last season when George Holani, Ashton Jeanty and Taylen Green turned into a three-headed rushing monster that couldn’t be stopped, I thought about the possibility that Boise State could have a trio of 1,000-yard rushers.
Then I realized that has only happened once: The 2009 Nevada team (Vai Taua, Colin Kaepernick and Luke Lippincott).
But I think it’s possible that the Broncos could have three guys go over 800 yards next season.
For reference, last year Holani tallied 1,157 rushing yards, Jeanty racked up 821 and Green netted 586 yards.
It seems reasonable to think that Holani and Jeanty’s rushing numbers could stay the same and Green could tack on an extra 214 rushing yards. Think about this: Green didn’t play in three games last year because Hank Bachmeier was still quarterback.
Green also had a mid-season stretch where he combined for 92 yards in five games, dicing up defenses that tried to load the box. It’s not a stretch to think a five-game stretch like that won’t happen in 2023.
But let’s take a big-picture look at why this could happen and why it might not.
WHY IT COULD
For starters, it’s not a great bet to bet against Holani, Jeanty or Green. One could make an argument that there’s not a better running back or quarterback in the Mountain West.
Holani, who decided to return to Boise State for his redshirt senior season, has shown to be a workhorse. Despite missing most of two games last year, he still had a half-dozen 100-yard rushing games and found the end zone 10 times.
Jeanty is the young buck with a ridiculous amount of potential. He showed up on campus as a freshman last season looking like a tank — then got on the field and was breaking defenders' ankles. He is a special talent who will surely compete with Holani for RB1 reps.
And Green is a dual-threat marvel, one of the fastest guys on the Broncos’ roster whose arm developed into a weapon last year. Green looked like a one-trip pony early on, relying solely on his legs, but he evolved into a confident passer with a cannon.
Under new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, it would be expected that these three have the ball in their hands a ton. So to think that the Broncos’ have close to 2,500 rushing yards between the three of them doesn’t seem inconceivable — especially if the Broncos make the Mountain West title game again.
WHY IT MIGHT NOT
For this to happen, a ton of stuff has to go right. Most importantly, everyone has to stay healthy.
Now Holani did deal with injuries that kept him out of the Air Force game and most of the Frisco Bowl, but there were no season-ending injuries. That’s key.
Secondly, because Boise State made the Mountain West Championship Game and a bowl game, last year’s stats include 14 games.
In order for Holani, Jeanty and Green to all have a chance at 800 yards, the Broncos will almost surely need to again make the conference title game and play in a bowl game. Judging by how the other Mountain West teams look, that isn’t a massive task.
And lastly, the Broncos can’t throw the ball too much. This isn’t to say Boise State needs to start running a triple option, but if Hamdan’s offense includes 35 pass plays a game, it’s going to be very tough for BSU to set any rushing records. Luckily, the Broncos should be sitting on a lead for most of conference play.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.