Let’s face it, Boise State doesn’t have many weak points.
Its quarterback is phenomenal. Its skill players stack up against any in the Group of 5. It has one of the best linebackers in the Mountain West. And, well, outside of the Broncos and Fresno State, the conference isn’t very good.
For most of last season, the Broncos’ defense ranked, statistically, as one of the best in the country. Were they actually among the best in the country? No. But they were really good and played atrocious competition.
All that is to say, when we are looking for weaknesses in this BSU team, we are nitpicking.
The secondary — especially at cornerback — doesn’t have much starting experience. That is a concern. So too is the defensive line, which lost its red-headed Hercules. How important was Scott Matlock to Boise State? Well, in a somewhat-new commercial the school produced, it opens with Matlock sitting in the upper deck of Albertsons Stadium with his football helmet next to him as if that’s a totally normal thing.
Digressing, Matlock was supremely important to what Boise State did schematically, so integral that coaches would go out of their way to reference how some sack or interception was actually set up by Matlock taking on a double team or something like that.
The Broncos also lost contributors Divine Obichere (Graduated) and Jackson Cravens (Transferred to BYU), leaving only Herbert Gums, Ahmed Hassanein and Cortez Hogans as defensive linemen who played any significant snaps last season and will return in 2023.
Granted, I’m not counting EDGE players, which means Demitri Washington, Gabe Hunter and a few others aren’t thrown into this equation.
To address the losses on the defensive interior, the Broncos — which coach Andy Avalos has repeatedly said is a “developmental program” — dove hard into the transfer portal to grab some trench warriors.
That included Tyler Wegis from Utah, Sheldon Newton from Northern Arizona and Howard Brown from Iowa State.
All three have upside. Wegis is 6-foot-7 and comes from one of the best schools in the Pac-12. Newton is almost 330 pounds and was on campus throughout spring ball. And Brown was a ridiculously-athletic high school star who got buried a bit on Iowa State’s roster.
Here’s the problem: Wegis is a redshirt junior and has played in only one collegiate game. Brown has only appeared on a college field six times. And Newton has never played at the FBS level, racking up six tackles for loss and three sacks last season at FCS Northern Arizona.
There is little evidence one way or another that gives a strong indication how they will perform in 2023 for Boise State.
Based upon quotes from the kids themselves, their former coaches and those now coaching them at Boise State, I would be surprised if two of them — if not all three — didn’t significantly contribute to the Broncos this season.
But, months out from Boise State playing a Top-10 team, there is still uncertainty if the Broncos will get any pressure on Washington quarterback Michael Penix. And, for now, that is concerning.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.