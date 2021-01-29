Pick a stat. Literally any stat. None could have been any more different.
Two nights after getting dominated in a disappointing 22-point loss at Colorado State, the Boise State men’s basketball team flipped the script Friday night in an impressive 85-77 win at Moby Arena in Fort Collins.
That’s right, after getting blown out to end a 13-game win streak roughly 48 hours earlier, the Broncos led the same team by 23 points in the second half and withstood a late Colorado State run to return the favor in a big way.
It ended up being a lot scarier in the final minutes than it needed to be — the 23-point lead was cut to six - but the Broncos did enough to escape with the series split.
The win was a huge one for Boise State (14-2, 10-1 MW), which picked up a coveted Quad 1 win for its NCAA Tournament resume. The Broncos also remained in first place in the Mountain West and are a game up on Utah State (9-2).
Marcus Shaver Jr. had 21 points to lead the Broncos, but it was his steal with 1:21 left with Colorado State down just six that likely clinched the win.
Abu Kigab had 17 points and seven rebounds, Devonaire Doutrive had 13 points and Mladen Armus had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos.
Not much went right for Boise State on Wednesday night. Not much went wrong on Friday in the rematch. After being on the wrong side of most stats Wednesday — bench scoring, fast break scoring, points in the paint and rebounding to name a few — the Broncos were much better across the board Friday.
Boise State trailed 39-38 at the half but opened the half on a 22-6 run to lead 60-45. They pushed the lead to as many as 23 points at 70-47 with 9:40 to go.
The only rough stat for the Broncos? They went just 18-30 from the foul line, which let the Rams hang around in the final minutes.
The Broncos played so bad Wednesday that some on social media were saying they had been “exposed” after previously playing a weak schedule. Friday they were so impressive that national college basketball reporter Seth Davis of The Athletic said they had “Sweet 16 potential.”
Boise State is back on the road next week for a pair of tough games at Nevada on Feb. 5 and 7.
Check BlueTurfSports.com for an updated version of this story with postgame reaction from Boise State coach Leon Rice and players.