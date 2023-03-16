Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SACRAMENTO — Six years ago, Northwestern was Boise State. Scratch that. The Wildcats wished they were Boise State. At least Boise State had been to the NCAA Tournament. Northwestern had never been dancing.

In 2017, it finally experienced March Madness. Heck, it owned March Madness, beating Vanderbilt in the final seconds to claim the program’s first NCAA Tournament win.

Recommended for you

Load comments