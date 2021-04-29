The Idaho Press will debut a new social media show focused on Boise State Athletics Friday at Noon on the Blue Turf Sports social media channels.
Boise State beat writer B.J. Rains will host the show each week and provide commentary and analysis on the latest happenings with the Broncos. Rains will be joined by guests each week including Boise State coaches and players.
Friday's show will include a live interview with Boise State basketball player Abu Kigab, who announced earlier this week he will return to the Broncos for the 2021-22 season instead of starting his professional career. Boise State softball coach Maggie Huffaker also will join the show to preview a weekend series with Colorado State.
The show will air live on the Blue Turf Sports Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/BlueTurfSports), Twitter account (@BlueTurfSports) and YouTube channel. Video archives of the show will be available at BlueTurfSports.com and an audio version will be posted as a Bronco Report Podcast to iTunes.
Fans/viewers will be able to interact live during the show with comments and questions.
Rains previously hosted a sports talk radio show in the Treasure Valley and has hosted two podcasts at BlueTurfSports.com. He's a 3-time winner of the NSMA Idaho Sportswriter of the Year Award.
The Bronco Report will be the first of its kind in the Treasure Valley - an online show featuring live video of Rains and his guests. It's a blend of sports talk radio and a television show - and with no time constraints or need for commercial breaks.
Tune in to watch Friday's show live at Noon - or catch the archived episode at BlueTurfSports.com.